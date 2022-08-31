^

Sports

Constantino cards 70, trails Thai by 7

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 9:20pm
Constantino cards 70, trails Thai by 7
Harmie Constantino.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Harmie Constantino birdied No. 6 on her way home at resumption of the weather-delayed round as she shot a bogey-free 70 but stood seven strokes behind a hot-starting Kusuma Meechai at the start of the SAT-TWT Open Road to World Ranking in Prachin Buri, Thailand Wednesday.

Princess Superal, meanwhile, failed to gain at completion of her round although she rebounded from a mishap on No. 15 with a birdie on the 17th to save a 71 at the Kabin Buri Golf Club course for joint 15th in the early going of the Bt2.5 million championship on the Thailand Women’s PGA calendar.

Constantino, in a rare stint on the Thailand LPGA while building up for next week's resumption of the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour, birdied the 10th where she teed off but missed to convert a couple of opportunities and settled for pars in the next 11 holes before play was halted due to threats of lightning.

The two-time LPGT leg winner then cashed in on the par-5 sixth at resumption of play late in the day then parred the last three to join four other local aces at 10th.

But Meechai kept his hot form coming off a two-hour delay, birdying the 17th to complete a stirring bogey-free 63 to wrest a two-stroke lead over Arpichaya Yubol and former LPGA Tour campaigner Budsabakorn Sukapan, who matched 65s while Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong, who also used to campaign on the world’s premier ladies circuit and who topped the ladies side in last week’s Thailand Mixed, turned in a 67 to put herself in early contention.

The ICTSI-backed Superal, the newly crowned first Asia Pacific Cup champion who is out to redeem herself from a joint 21st place finish last week, birdied the first hole but fumbled with two bogeys against one more birdie for a 36. She birdied the 10th and parred the next two, missing a chance on the par-5 12th before play was halted.

She failed to get up-and-down on No. 15 at resumption but regained the stroke on the par-5 penultimate hole.

Over in Vietnam, Eric Gallardo struggled with a 74 on a one-birdie, three-bogey card in the first round of BRG Open Championship of the Asian Development Tour provisionally paced by Miguel Delgado of the US at the BRG Da Nang Golf Resort, also Wednesday.

Lloyd Go, who tied for second in last week’s BNI Ciputra ADT in Indonesia which he led in the third round, and Fidel Concepcion started in the afternoon wave and were still playing at presstime.

Teeing off first in the $75,000 tournament, Gallardo parred the first five holes but dropped a stroke on the par-5 sixth, birdied the 11th but bogeyed Nos. 14 and 15 for a pair of 37s on the challenging layout.

Delgado, meanwhile, shot four birdies to negate his bogeys on Nos. 4 and 14, for the early lead in the 54-hole tournament serving as fourth-to-last leg of this year’s ADT, the farm league of the Asian Tour.

GOLF

HARMIE CONSTANTINO

PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special

What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Beside marking a personal achievement of representing the flag, Newsome said his stint with the Nationals in the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers Turf returns after long absence

Spikers Turf returns after long absence

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Men’s volleyball takes center stage as the Spiker’s Turf makes a smashing return after a long absence with a two-game...
Sports
fbtw
Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup

Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
On National Heroes Day, these gutsy Filipinas fittingly showed heroism worthy of a place in Philippine volleyball folklo...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay spikers savor 6th place

Pinay spikers savor 6th place

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
On National Heroes Day, the gutsy Filipinas displayed heroism worthy of a place in local volleyball folklore.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eisenhower Cup: Pinoys wobble in World Am opener; Japan sets early pace

Eisenhower Cup: Pinoys wobble in World Am opener; Japan sets early pace

By Jan Veran | 43 minutes ago
Carl Corpus bungled a two-under card with late-hole mishaps and hobbled with a 73 as Team Philippines limped with an eight-over...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga trip Beermen, move one win away from PBA title

Tropang Giga trip Beermen, move one win away from PBA title

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
As Castro exited the game after suffering a sprain early in the third quarter, Mikey Williams and Kelly Williams stepped up...
Sports
fbtw
adidas' latest running shoe 4DFWD drops September

adidas' latest running shoe 4DFWD drops September

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
adidas' latest offering features an industry-first bowtie-shaped lattice midsole that transforms pressure into a horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
Archers sink Marinerong Pilipino, cruise to PBA D-League crown

Archers sink Marinerong Pilipino, cruise to PBA D-League crown

By John Bryan Ulanday | 6 hours ago
Four players hit twin digits led by Schonny Winston with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals as the Green...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka bundled out of US Open first round

Osaka bundled out of US Open first round

7 hours ago
Naomi Osaka's hopes of a third US Open title were dashed in the first round Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as the Japanese...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with