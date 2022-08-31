^

Sports

Tropang Giga trip Beermen, move one win away from PBA title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 8:15pm
Tropang Giga trip Beermen, move one win away from PBA title
Mikey Williams
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga bucked the absence of Jayson Castro in the endgame to claim a pivotal 3-2 series lead over the San Miguel Beermen after winning Game Five, 102-93, in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

As Castro exited the game after suffering a sprain early in the third quarter, Mikey Williams and Kelly Williams stepped up on offense to help TNT move one win away from successfully defending their title.

Kelly converted on the dagger 3-pointer to push TNT's lead to nine, 100-91, with 1:06 left in the clock.

The game was tit-for-tat until late in the third period where nine unanswered points — spearheaded by back-to-back triples by Mikey — put TNT on top, 82-74, with 38 seconds left in the quarter.

That put enough breathing space for the Tropang Giga to keep the Beermen at bay. TNT's defense also resulted in a lot of missed opportunities for SMB.

Mikey and Kelly paced TNT with 23 and 21 markers, respectively. The latter also added nine rebounds to flirt with the double-double.

JP Erram added 17 markers off the bench while RR Pogoy finished with 14 points.

June Mar Fajardo led SMB in the loss with a double-double of 20 points and 16 rebounds.

TNT will look for the close out in Game Six on Friday, September 2, at the same venue.

BASKETBALL

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special

What made Chris Newsome's Gilas debut extra-special

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Beside marking a personal achievement of representing the flag, Newsome said his stint with the Nationals in the fourth window...
Sports
fbtw
Spikers Turf returns after long absence

Spikers Turf returns after long absence

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
Men’s volleyball takes center stage as the Spiker’s Turf makes a smashing return after a long absence with a two-game...
Sports
fbtw
Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup

Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup

By Joey Villar | 2 days ago
On National Heroes Day, these gutsy Filipinas fittingly showed heroism worthy of a place in Philippine volleyball folklo...
Sports
fbtw
Pinay spikers savor 6th place

Pinay spikers savor 6th place

By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
On National Heroes Day, the gutsy Filipinas displayed heroism worthy of a place in local volleyball folklore.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Eisenhower Cup: Pinoys wobble in World Am opener; Japan sets early pace

Eisenhower Cup: Pinoys wobble in World Am opener; Japan sets early pace

By Jan Veran | 43 minutes ago
Carl Corpus bungled a two-under card with late-hole mishaps and hobbled with a 73 as Team Philippines limped with an eight-over...
Sports
fbtw
Constantino cards 70, trails Thai by 7

Constantino cards 70, trails Thai by 7

By Jan Veran | 46 minutes ago
Harmie Constantino birdied No. 6 on her way home at resumption of the weather-delayed round as she shot a bogey-free 70 but...
Sports
fbtw
adidas' latest running shoe 4DFWD drops September

adidas' latest running shoe 4DFWD drops September

By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
adidas' latest offering features an industry-first bowtie-shaped lattice midsole that transforms pressure into a horizontal...
Sports
fbtw
Osaka bundled out of US Open first round

Osaka bundled out of US Open first round

7 hours ago
Naomi Osaka's hopes of a third US Open title were dashed in the first round Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) as the Japanese...
Sports
fbtw
Surfer Tokong strikes gold in Phuket Beach Festival

Surfer Tokong strikes gold in Phuket Beach Festival

By Joey Villar | 7 hours ago
Southeast Asian Games gold medalist John Mark Tokong vanquished the waves of Kata Beach as he captured a gold medal in the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with