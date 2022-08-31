Arcilla eyes crown as Jubahib Cup unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – Johnny Arcilla gets the top seeding in the absence of top player Jeson Patrombon, seeking another Open diadem as the Gov. Edwin Jubahib Cup National Tennis Championships unfolds Thursday at the DavNor Tourism and Sports Complex in Davao del Norte.

The seasoned campaigner is brimming with confidence as he sets out for his 3 p.m. duel with Earl Casal but wary of the challenge ahead posed by a slew of rivals out to make an impact in the week-long championship put up by Gov. Jubahib as part of his continuing effort to boost the province’s sports program.

Arcilla clinched the first Open crown staked this year in the Fr. Suarez Cup last May but yielded the Mati Open title to Patrombon in Davao Oriental last June. The latter, however, is skipping this week’s event to resume training in the Philippine Army.

But the depth of the Jubahib Cup field remains as talent-laden as ever with Vicente Anasta leading the charge in the lower bracket of the 32-player draw that also features third seed Eric Olivarez, No. 4 Charles Kinaadman, Fritz Verdad, Norman Enriquez, Noel Damian Jr. and John Mari Altiche.

Others out to fuel their respective drive for the crown and the top P40,000 men’s singles purse in the event, presented by Dunlop and sponsored by Private Island Hills and Palawan Pawnshop-PEPP, are Bruce Hurtado, Vince Serna, Jason Battad, Ronard Joven, Romeo Largo, Geoffrey Bautista, Jarell Edangga, Jaffary Cariga and Jose Maria Pague.

This week’s Open comes on the heels of Davao del Norte’s successful staging of the PPS juniors tournament last June with a number of sports activities lined up for the year under Gov. Jubahib’s sports development program.

Also on tap in the week-long tournament, backed by Darbmuco, Dacup Surveying Office, WEARBEMPCO, Velocity One Realty Ventures, Inc., Haven United Dev’t Corp., Panabo Mayor Jose Relampagos, CFARBEMCO, Marsman Drysdale Agri Business Corp., PBA Party List and Joan Este, is the Legends 40s, 50s and 60s men’s doubles offering a top prize of P30,000.

For details, contact PPS-PEPP event organizer and program director Bobby Mangunay at 0915-4046464.