Azkals drawn in tough AFF Mitsubishi Cup bracket

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine men’s football team finds itself in Group A of the upcoming 2022 Asean Football Federation Mitsubishi Cup after a draw held in Bangkok, Thailand on Tuesday.

Also in Group A are six-time champions Thailand in Group A along with five-time first runner-up Indonesia, Cambodia, and the yet-to-be-named qualifying round winner.

Brunei Darussalam is battling Timor Leste for the right to advance to the AFF Mitsubishi Cup group stages.

Group B lists two-time winners Vietnam, one-time champion Malaysia, four-time titlists Singapore, Myanmar and Laos.

While it seems that Group B gets the tag of “the Group of Death” with some top sides of Southeast Asia listed, Group A is no easy path for the Azkals.

Against Indonesia, the Philippines is 1-2-1 (win-draw-loss) since 2010. Against Cambodia in that same span of time, the two teams have drawn their only meeting (2010). Against the defending champions, the Philippines is 0-2-4.

The Philippines missed the semifinals bus of the 2020 tournament for only the second time since 2010.

The official draw for the biannual regional football competition — arguably the most prestigious in Southeast Asia — was held at Shangri-La Bangkok in Thailand, with the proceedings conducted by AFF President Major General Khiev Sameth, in the presence of representatives from the different member federations, participating teams, sponsors and broadcast partners.

The newly christened AFF Mitsubishi Cup (taking over from Suzuki that was the title sponsor for seven stagings of the tournament) will take place from December 20, 2022 all the way to January 16, 2023.

Police General Somyot Poompanmoung, President of the Football Association of Thailand, said, “We are delighted to host the Official Draw in Bangkok and kick-start the countdown to a new era of ASEAN football. The 2020 edition has been a very successful one for the Thai National Team and we are looking forward to defend the title later this year.”