The Predator Helios 300 gives you the gaming power you need

The gaming community is growing and the outlook for the industry is bullish. In the past two and a half years, more people either got into gaming or went back to it.

In these times where most things are digital, you need a laptop that you can take anywhere and won’t quit on you. The Predator Helios 300 provides excellent performance, an impressive display, and an amazing backlit RGB keyboard.

With the Predator Helios 300, you get horsepower, connectivity, and effective cooling with a 12th Gen Intel processor, an Nvidia RTX 3070 Ti, and a fast 1440p display in a portable gaming laptop. This machine can also withstand the wear and tear of being used every day, even for work.

In terms of appearance, Predator has refined the 2022 model’s exterior. The chassis is well-designed while the lid now has a mix of brushed aluminum across most of its surface and straight matte black on the other parts. The Helios 300 is not a lightweight at five and a half pounds but considering that it’s one of Predator’s most premium gaming laptops, that is understandable.

With this weight comes power! The Predator Helios 300 is RTX-empowered so it has excellent graphics. The NVIDIA Advanced Optimus is NVIDIA’s graphics switching technology, which allows a laptop display to effortlessly switch between the integrated graphics (inside the processor) and the discrete graphics (the Nvidia GPU) without the need to restart.

The Helios 300 provides a wide range of IPS display options in 15.6” and 17.3” to meet the needs of gamers, who can choose from QHD at 165Hz to FHD at 165Hz or 144Hz1 with 3ms overdrive and Nvidia Advance Optimus supported. These high refresh rate displays allow for smoother visuals in fast- moving game scenes and an improved gaming experience.

The Helios 300 features state-of-the-art cooling with custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBladeTM 3D Fan Technology and the chilling effects of liquid metal thermal grease on an industry-leading 12th Gen Intel CPU. The CoolBoost, fans adjust to keep critical areas continually cooled even during heavy use.

With the Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet Controller, Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1675i, and support for the Wi- Fi 6E frequency band, you have all you need for a lag-free gaming experience.

There is a good selection of ports, including HDMI 2.1, MiniDP, and a full range of USB 3.2 Gen1 and 2 support. The Thunderbolt 4 also supports DisplayPort functionality and Power Delivery while the latest HDMI 2.1 specification allows you use an external display such as 4K at 120Hz.

For audio, the DTS:X Ultra has an updated algorithm utilizing improved psychoacoustics and HRTF data so you get a better and more realistic listening experience. You can also connect your headphones or speakers to the Predator Helios 300 for a 360° surround sound system.

Take control over your gaming laptop with the PredatorSense app, which allows you to mix and match colors, adjust your RGB via Pulsar Lighting for a particular theme, manage overclocking, or max out fan speeds.

