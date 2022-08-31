^

Spoly FC leads the AIA 7s Div 1

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 31, 2022 | 10:01am
It was Spoly’s second consecutive win in the new AIA 7s football season.
MANILA, Philippines – Ibrahim Nddus and Valy Bamba scored four goals and a brace, respectively, in leading Spoly FC to a 6-1 triumph over En Fuego in the AIA 7s Football Tournament at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

It was Spoly’s second consecutive win in the new AIA 7s football season. Last week, they crushed Middle Beast, 5-1. 

Kehinde Adeyemi was the only player for En Fuego to score as his side slumped to its second defeat in as many matches. 

Spoly FC is currently atop the Men’s Division 1 with a 2-0 slate that is good for six points and a plus-nine in goal difference. Bamba, the Ivory Coast native, currently has five goals to his name.

Aside from Bamba and Nddus, Spoly FC has two others who have previously found the back of the net in Dylan Tee and Philip Ansu.

Manhur Fatima and Sino FC also both tote 2-0 records but are only plus-three and plus-two respectively in goal difference. 

Defending Men’s Division 1 champions Manila Digger saw their match against Rangers Philippines FC postponed on account of rain. They are currently in seventh in the 10-team field with a 0-1 record. 

Maharlika Manila, Garelli United, and En Fuego have yet to register a win in two outings. 

When the AIA 7s tournament returns on Sunday, September 4, Spoly FC looks to extend their win streak against Manhur Fatima while Sino FC attempts to stay unbeaten when they take on the Manila Stars.

Latest
