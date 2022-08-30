^

Fernandez hurdles Dodin in US Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 8:23pm
Canada's Leylah Fernandez reacts after a point against France's Oceane Dodin during their 2022 US Open Tennis tournament women's singles first round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, on August 29, 2022.
Corey Sipkin / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – Leylah Fernandez marked her return to the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4 romp over French Oceane Dodin in a victory many hoped would spark another incredible run for the Filipino-Canadian, who became an instant celebrity with a stirring Grand Slam finals appearance last year.

She spiked her 72-minute victory with 10 aces, five more than Dodin while keeping her service miscues to minimum, finishing with two double faults against her rival’s seven.

The lefty Fernandez also went 4-of-8 on break points at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows, New York.

She, however, braces for a tougher challenge in her next match against Liudmila Samsonova, who disposed of Czech Sara Bejlek, 6-3, 6-1, in the lower half of the 128-player women’s singles draw.

But the 14th-ranked Fernandez is all focused on the mission at hand, wary but hopeful to duplicate her giant-killing spree last year that saw her upend the likes of then-Top 10 players Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber, Elina Svitolin and Aryna Sabalenka before yielding to Emma Raducanu in the final.

"We know New York happened. It was so much fun, but we're so focused on the tournament that's happening, our own training, that we're happy to see each other, we're happy that we are both doing well. We just wish the best for each other,” said Fernandez, referring to Raducanu, days before the Open.

"I think doing it here in New York was even greater because New York is where all dreams do come true, where you feel like big things happen.... That's a perfect story for the both of us. We've had different paths, but we've been through difficulties together. We've achieved our own dreams, our own goal," she added.


