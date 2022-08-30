^

Sports

Noli Eala named new Philippine Sports Commission chairman

Abac Cordero - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 8:03pm
Noli Eala named new Philippine Sports Commission chairman
Noli Eala
Wikipedia

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday appointed Emmanuel “Noli” Eala as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Eala said he received his appointment papers Tuesday. It was dated August 30 or exactly two months after the President Marcos’ inauguration.

“I’m blessed, grateful, honored and excited to begin work,” said Eala, who will serve as the 11th PSC chairman since 1990. He succeeds William Ramirez, who served the post since 2016.

Eala, a noted sportscaster who served as PBA commissioner from 2003 until 2007, said he will visit the PSC office Thursday.

“We’ll begin with an informal meeting with PSC officials and from there we’ll begin work,” Eala, who took up law at Ateneo de Manila, told The STAR.

Bowling legend Bong Coo was appointed as PSC commissioner early this month. Three more posts for commissioner remain vacant.

NOLI EALA

PSC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 6 hours ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut
play

Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Clarkson was hot from the get-go, firing off nine of Gilas' total 11 points in the first quarter.
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson, Ramos defend Chot amid boos from home crowd

Clarkson, Ramos defend Chot amid boos from home crowd

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
Clarkson and Ramos agreed that they did not appreciate the treatment received by their head coach.
Sports
fbtw
Koreans crowned FIBA U18 champs

Koreans crowned FIBA U18 champs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 21 hours ago
South Korea ruled the FIBA U18 Asian Championship, pulling off a 77-73 squeaker over Japan in the thrilling finals over the...
Sports
fbtw

Kelly’s reemergence

By Joaquin M. Henson | 21 hours ago
Kelly Williams happens to be the oldest player in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup Finals between defending champion TNT and hungry challenger San Miguel Beer but his age hardly shows in tackling the biggest defensive...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Clarkson high on Kai Sotto's NBA future

Clarkson high on Kai Sotto's NBA future

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
After personally seeing a glimpse of Kai Sotto’s potential and ability at a young age, Jordan Clarkson is putting premium...
Sports
fbtw
Fernandez hurdles Dodin in US Open

Fernandez hurdles Dodin in US Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Leylah Fernandez marked her return to the US Open with a 6-3, 6-4 romp over French Oceane Dodin in a victory many hoped would...
Sports
fbtw
Ballout Hoops: KalosPh-OLFU deals San Mateo 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win

Ballout Hoops: KalosPh-OLFU deals San Mateo 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win

6 hours ago
KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatima wielded the ax on erstwhile unbeaten MPAMS-San Mateo, 88-74, while Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte...
Sports
fbtw
5150 Davao bidders brace for fast race

5150 Davao bidders brace for fast race

6 hours ago
Bohol’s Jonathan Pagaura and Team Next Step Tri spearhead Bea Quiambao will set out as the triathletes to beat in their...
Sports
fbtw
AsPac queen Superal resumes drive for Thai breakthrough

AsPac queen Superal resumes drive for Thai breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
With her long game and iron play virtually in place, Princess Superal is putting premium on her putting as she steps up her...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with