Noli Eala named new Philippine Sports Commission chairman

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday appointed Emmanuel “Noli” Eala as the new chairman of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

Eala said he received his appointment papers Tuesday. It was dated August 30 or exactly two months after the President Marcos’ inauguration.

“I’m blessed, grateful, honored and excited to begin work,” said Eala, who will serve as the 11th PSC chairman since 1990. He succeeds William Ramirez, who served the post since 2016.

Eala, a noted sportscaster who served as PBA commissioner from 2003 until 2007, said he will visit the PSC office Thursday.

“We’ll begin with an informal meeting with PSC officials and from there we’ll begin work,” Eala, who took up law at Ateneo de Manila, told The STAR.

Bowling legend Bong Coo was appointed as PSC commissioner early this month. Three more posts for commissioner remain vacant.