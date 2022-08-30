^

Sports

Ballout Hoops: KalosPh-OLFU deals San Mateo 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win

Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 2:59pm
Ballout Hoops: KalosPh-OLFU deals San Mateo 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win
Members of the Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte celebrate after beating ARS Warriors-Cavite.
Ballout Hoops

MANILA, Philippines – KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatima wielded the ax on erstwhile unbeaten MPAMS-San Mateo, 88-74, while Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte picked up its second win and exacted revenge by outplaying ARS Warriors-Cavite, 71-64, in the inaugural Ballout Hoops Luzon Open Challenge at the University of Makati.

Andrei Romero and Marvel Joy Jimenez comprised the explosive duo of Our Lady of Fatima as they combined for 46 points, more than half of the rest of the squad.

Romero and Jimenez's firepower gave the Saints a double barrel headache as the Phoenix improved their win-loss record to 3-2 in this tournament sponsored by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, MIghty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear and Lana 300. 

OLFU dealt San Mateo its first loss in five games, which means University of Makati will move up to the solo lead of the team standings with a 3-0 win-loss record. The Herons are the only undefeated them in the Luzon-wide tournament headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who serves as the commissioner.    

Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte, which previously notched its first victory after winning over Our Lady of Fatima last time around, made it back-to-back after nipping ARS Warriors-Cavite.

Kinjhevam Manzanilla turned out to be a revelation as the well-built shooting forward knocked in 21 points, including four triples. 

Casper Pericas, the exciting, high-flying guard, added 14 points, dished eight assists and pulled down seven rebounds in another all-around performance while Dun Ray Geraldo added 10.

Also winning was AMA University QC, which scored a repeat win over Philippine Navy, 86-71.

JC Yambao and Reed Baclig led the way for AMA University, which won despite missing the services of head coach Mark Herrera.

Yambao had 21 points, including four triples, while Baclig, the spitfire guard, contributed 20 markers on top of six steals and five rebounds.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clarkson, Ramos defend Chot amid boos from home crowd

Clarkson, Ramos defend Chot amid boos from home crowd

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Clarkson and Ramos agreed that they did not appreciate the treatment received by their head coach.
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut
play

Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Clarkson was hot from the get-go, firing off nine of Gilas' total 11 points in the first quarter.
Sports
fbtw
Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Galanza, who scored five points in the winner-take-all fifth salvo, opened up about what transpired in her mind the moment...
Sports
fbtw
Koreans crowned FIBA U18 champs

Koreans crowned FIBA U18 champs

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
South Korea ruled the FIBA U18 Asian Championship, pulling off a 77-73 squeaker over Japan in the thrilling finals over the...
Sports
fbtw

Kelly’s reemergence

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
Kelly Williams happens to be the oldest player in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup Finals between defending champion TNT and hungry challenger San Miguel Beer but his age hardly shows in tackling the biggest defensive...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ballout Hoops: KalosPh-OLFU deals San Mateo 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win

Ballout Hoops: KalosPh-OLFU deals San Mateo 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win

2 hours ago
KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatima wielded the ax on erstwhile unbeaten MPAMS-San Mateo, 88-74, while Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte...
Sports
fbtw
5150 Davao bidders brace for fast race

5150 Davao bidders brace for fast race

2 hours ago
Bohol’s Jonathan Pagaura and Team Next Step Tri spearhead Bea Quiambao will set out as the triathletes to beat in their...
Sports
fbtw
AsPac queen Superal resumes drive for Thai breakthrough

AsPac queen Superal resumes drive for Thai breakthrough

By Jan Veran | 2 hours ago
With her long game and iron play virtually in place, Princess Superal is putting premium on her putting as she steps up her...
Sports
fbtw
Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

Sato in, Valdez out for Philippine spikers in ASEAN Grand Prix

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Good and bad news for the Philippine women’s volleyball team seeing action in the second edition of the ASEAN Grand...
Sports
fbtw
Goodbye girl Serena says 'staying vague' on retirement plans

Goodbye girl Serena says 'staying vague' on retirement plans

5 hours ago
Serena Williams said she is "staying vague" over her expected retirement from tennis after reaching the US Open second r...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with