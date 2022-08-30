Ballout Hoops: KalosPh-OLFU deals San Mateo 1st loss; Camarines Norte, AMA win

MANILA, Philippines – KalosPh-Our Lady Of Fatima wielded the ax on erstwhile unbeaten MPAMS-San Mateo, 88-74, while Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte picked up its second win and exacted revenge by outplaying ARS Warriors-Cavite, 71-64, in the inaugural Ballout Hoops Luzon Open Challenge at the University of Makati.

Andrei Romero and Marvel Joy Jimenez comprised the explosive duo of Our Lady of Fatima as they combined for 46 points, more than half of the rest of the squad.

Romero and Jimenez's firepower gave the Saints a double barrel headache as the Phoenix improved their win-loss record to 3-2 in this tournament sponsored by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, MIghty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear and Lana 300.

OLFU dealt San Mateo its first loss in five games, which means University of Makati will move up to the solo lead of the team standings with a 3-0 win-loss record. The Herons are the only undefeated them in the Luzon-wide tournament headed by coaching legend Joe Lipa, who serves as the commissioner.

Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte, which previously notched its first victory after winning over Our Lady of Fatima last time around, made it back-to-back after nipping ARS Warriors-Cavite.

Kinjhevam Manzanilla turned out to be a revelation as the well-built shooting forward knocked in 21 points, including four triples.

Casper Pericas, the exciting, high-flying guard, added 14 points, dished eight assists and pulled down seven rebounds in another all-around performance while Dun Ray Geraldo added 10.

Also winning was AMA University QC, which scored a repeat win over Philippine Navy, 86-71.

JC Yambao and Reed Baclig led the way for AMA University, which won despite missing the services of head coach Mark Herrera.

Yambao had 21 points, including four triples, while Baclig, the spitfire guard, contributed 20 markers on top of six steals and five rebounds.