High hopes for Pinoys as Eisenhower Trophy kicks off

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 10:32am
MANILA, Philippines – Reeling to 47th place in its last World Amateur Golf Team Championship stint in Japan eight years ago, the Philippines feels it has nowhere to go but up when it returns to the Eisenhower Trophy, which unfolds Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) at two championship courses in France.

Aidric Chan, Carl Corpus and Jet Hernandez set out against Egypt’s Issa Abouelela, Dean Naime and Mohamed Abou El Ela and Slovakia’s Rene Bergendi, Matus Kudlac and Matej Babic, all gunning for strong starts in their respective duels from 9:06 a.m. at the backside of the par-71 Le Golf National.

The other venue is the par-72 St. Nom La Breteche.

The Philippines has posted two third place finishes for its best Eisenhower Trophy showing in 1984 in Fanling, Hong Kong, and in 2002 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia in a tie with Australia.

The Pinoys wound up tied for 23rd in 2004 in Puerto Rico with Juvic Pagunsan sharing fifth place honors in individual play, wound up 38th in South Africa in 2006, shared 27th with Austria and Iceland in 2008 in Australia, then ended up joint 43rd with Dominican Republic in Argentina in 2010.

The Phl didn’t compete in 2012 in Turkey and in the 2016 and 2018 editions of the biennial event in Mexico and Ireland, respectively. The 2020 World Amateur was scrapped due to pandemic.

Their counterparts struggled to finish 30th in last week’s Espirito Santo Trophy ruled by Sweden with Mikha Fortuna winding up tied at 42nd in individual play, Mafy Singson finishing at joint 106th and LK Go at tied 113rd in a field of 164.

Denmark, which edged many-time champion the United States by one in 2018, braces for a challenging start as it is pitted with the US and host France in the first two days of the 72-hole championship among 72 teams.

The US is bannered by world No. 4 Gordon Sargent, No. 5 Austin Greaser and No. 6 Michael Thorbjornsen.

Focus will also be on Japan, to be led by world No. 1 Keita Nakajima, and Sweden, to be anchored by No. 3 Ludvig Aberg.

