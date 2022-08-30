^

Sports

Nomads, Kaya lead routs in Day 2 of AIA 7s football tournament

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 10:20am
MANILA, Philippines – The two women’s teams of Nomads Football Club, the oldest football club in the Philippines, put on a frightening display of seven-a-side football last Sunday, August 28, at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Over at Women’s Division 1 football, Manila Nomads crushed Maharlika Manila, 11-0 — the biggest rout this year. And for good measure, Nomads’ Braves Manila, the other squad, chalked up a 2-nil triumph over Azzurri SC-C.

Defending champions Kaya strung up two goals in each half for a 4-nil win over Payatas FC. 

The only close match was Azzurri Verde’s 2-1 win over Manila Digger with a second half goal lifting the former to victory.

Over at Women’s Division 2, Manila Digger’s other squad routed an uncommonly bad Superbad FC, 9-0. Azzurri-Diliman and Azzurri-Manila registered twin 4-0 wins over Azzurri SC-B and Team PH SCWC U-18, respectively. 

The Malaya-FC-Tuloy FC was postponed due to a heavy downpour.

