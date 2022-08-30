^

Sports

ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
August 30, 2022 | 9:05am
ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

MANILA, Philippines — Dark horse ONIC Philippines has taken down champions Blacklist International and Smart Omega to take the No. 1 spot in the standings after the third week of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10 regular season.

This after ONIC Philippines parted ways with streamer Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali who was part of the team's roster but has not suited up once for any of ONIC Philippines' games this season.

"We would like to formally announce that Edgar 'ChooxTv' Dumali has officially been released from our roster this season. It has been our pleasure that you have been part of our team despite the short time we have spent together. We wish you nothing but the best," ONIC Philippines said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

On the part of MPL PH, the operations committee acknowledges and respect the move however they will be imposing a penalty on the team as ONIC Philippines violated section 6.1 of the league's rulebook on General Roster Change Rules, as teams "Teams are not allowed to unilaterally terminate Player Service Agreement arbitrarily."

"The league hopes to deter further instances of this violation. MPL Philippines Season 10 Operations committee seeks to uphold the highest standard of professionalism and fairness to ensure we deliver the best esports experience to our beloved community." said the league in a statement.

Despite the roster change, ONIC Philippines started week three with a statement win against M3 world champions, Blacklist International. The mostly rookie squad swept the agents, 2-0, handing Blacklist its first match defeat this season. ONIC Philippines would then survive the 2021 MSC Champions, Smart Omega in a thriller 2-1 to end week three at the top of the standings with 13 points.

Blacklist International would see their second straight loss this season, falling to ECHO, 1-2. They drop to number four in the standings, with nine points behind Smart Omega who retained their second place ranking at 12 points, and ECHO at third place with ten points.

Defending champions RSG got out of their slump in week three with back to back wins against Nexplay EVOS and BREN Esports to rise up the rankings in fifth position with eight points. BREN Esports kept their sixth place ranking, tieing with Nexplay EVOS who both have five points.

Though TNC managed to score a game win against ECHO, they fell short in scoring their first win of the season, leaving them winless after five matches. They sit in last place with one point.

The Regular Season of MPL PH Season 10 continues this Friday, September 2 with BREN Esports against Smart Omega at 6:00 PM followed by TNC versus ONIC Philippines at 8 p.m.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clarkson, Ramos defend Chot amid boos from home crowd

Clarkson, Ramos defend Chot amid boos from home crowd

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Clarkson and Ramos agreed that they did not appreciate the treatment received by their head coach.
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut
play

Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut

By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
Clarkson was hot from the get-go, firing off nine of Gilas' total 11 points in the first quarter.
Sports
fbtw

Kelly’s reemergence

By Joaquin M. Henson | 10 hours ago
Kelly Williams happens to be the oldest player in the ongoing PBA Philippine Cup Finals between defending champion TNT and hungry challenger San Miguel Beer but his age hardly shows in tackling the biggest defensive...
Sports
fbtw
Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Galanza, who scored five points in the winner-take-all fifth salvo, opened up about what transpired in her mind the moment...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena capitalizes on Duplantis' absence, tops True Athletics Classics

Obiena capitalizes on Duplantis' absence, tops True Athletics Classics

21 hours ago
The World Championship bronze medalist claimed the victory by clearing 5.81 meters and edging Dutch Rutger Koppelaar and Aussie...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
High hopes for Pinoys as Eisenhower Trophy kicks off

High hopes for Pinoys as Eisenhower Trophy kicks off

By Jan Veran | 14 minutes ago
Reeling to 47th place in its last World Amateur Golf Team Championship stint in Japan eight years ago, the Philippines feels...
Sports
fbtw
Nomads, Kaya lead routs in Day 2 of AIA 7s football tournament

Nomads, Kaya lead routs in Day 2 of AIA 7s football tournament

By Rick Olivares | 26 minutes ago
The two women’s teams of Nomads Football Club, the oldest football club in the Philippines, put on a frightening display...
Sports
fbtw
Love and affection as curtain goes up on Serena's farewell party

Love and affection as curtain goes up on Serena's farewell party

1 hour ago
Loyal fans of Serena Williams had travelled far to witness what could have been the icon's last appearance.
Sports
fbtw
ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

By Michelle Lojo | 1 hour ago
Dark horse ONIC Philippines has taken down champions Blacklist International and Smart Omega to take the No. 1 spot in...
Sports
fbtw
MPBL: Zamboanga, Marikina books wins; Nueva Ecija posts 16th straight victory

MPBL: Zamboanga, Marikina books wins; Nueva Ecija posts 16th straight victory

1 hour ago
Zamboanga and Marikina struggled past their opponents, while Nueva Ecija tallied another easy victory in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with