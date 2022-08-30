ONIC rises to top as Blacklist hits losing streak in Week 3 of MPL Season 10

MANILA, Philippines — Dark horse ONIC Philippines has taken down champions Blacklist International and Smart Omega to take the No. 1 spot in the standings after the third week of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League Philippines (MPL PH) Season 10 regular season.

This after ONIC Philippines parted ways with streamer Edgar "ChooxTV" Dumali who was part of the team's roster but has not suited up once for any of ONIC Philippines' games this season.

"We would like to formally announce that Edgar 'ChooxTv' Dumali has officially been released from our roster this season. It has been our pleasure that you have been part of our team despite the short time we have spent together. We wish you nothing but the best," ONIC Philippines said in a statement posted on their Facebook page.

On the part of MPL PH, the operations committee acknowledges and respect the move however they will be imposing a penalty on the team as ONIC Philippines violated section 6.1 of the league's rulebook on General Roster Change Rules, as teams "Teams are not allowed to unilaterally terminate Player Service Agreement arbitrarily."

"The league hopes to deter further instances of this violation. MPL Philippines Season 10 Operations committee seeks to uphold the highest standard of professionalism and fairness to ensure we deliver the best esports experience to our beloved community." said the league in a statement.

Despite the roster change, ONIC Philippines started week three with a statement win against M3 world champions, Blacklist International. The mostly rookie squad swept the agents, 2-0, handing Blacklist its first match defeat this season. ONIC Philippines would then survive the 2021 MSC Champions, Smart Omega in a thriller 2-1 to end week three at the top of the standings with 13 points.

Blacklist International would see their second straight loss this season, falling to ECHO, 1-2. They drop to number four in the standings, with nine points behind Smart Omega who retained their second place ranking at 12 points, and ECHO at third place with ten points.

Defending champions RSG got out of their slump in week three with back to back wins against Nexplay EVOS and BREN Esports to rise up the rankings in fifth position with eight points. BREN Esports kept their sixth place ranking, tieing with Nexplay EVOS who both have five points.

Though TNC managed to score a game win against ECHO, they fell short in scoring their first win of the season, leaving them winless after five matches. They sit in last place with one point.

The Regular Season of MPL PH Season 10 continues this Friday, September 2 with BREN Esports against Smart Omega at 6:00 PM followed by TNC versus ONIC Philippines at 8 p.m.