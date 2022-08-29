Jordan Clarkson says crowd boosted his offense in Gilas home debut

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson was able to feed off the energy of the more than 19,000 Filipino fans at the Mall of Asia Arena in his first home game for the national team against Saudi Arabia on Monday.

Clarkson was hot from the get-go, firing off nine of Gilas' total 11 points in the first quarter.

It was to the delight of Filipino fans, who were treated to a big game by the Utah Jazz cager.

"It was great, I think you kind of see my shooting numbers boost up. I think I felt all the energy in the crowd, I think we all did, as a team, you know, it's different playing at home, in front of your own people," said Clarkson after the game.

Clarkson's highlights included deep 3-pointers, great passes leading to dunks form Kai Sotto, and even a poster of his own as he beat three defenders to reach the cup.

Despite being able to play in big arenas and intense atmospheres in the NBA, it seemed that the Mall of Asia Arena crowd is one to remember for Clarkson.

"I can't wait to come back here again and you know, play some more games. You know, have everybody behind us and get some wins," he said.

Clarkson will likely be back for Gilas for the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) has said that Clarkson will be available for the national team around six weeks before the tiff.