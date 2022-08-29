Clarkson, Ramos defend Chot amid boos from home crowd

MANILA, Philippines — Jordan Clarkson and Dwight Ramos were quick to defend Gilas Pilipinas head coach Chot Reyes from the fans' ire after the tactician received boos during their game against Saudi Arabia in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday.

In the pre-game, Reyes was booed by the crowd at the stadium upon introduction. It also continued each time he was shown on the arena jumbotron during the game.

WATCH: Fans boo Chot Reyes here at the MOA Arena after he was introduced as the head coach of Gilas Pilipinas ahead of the country’s match against Saudi Arabia | @StarSportsHub @PhilstarNews #FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/gbDvhjk6Wp — Luisa Morales (@mluisamorales_) August 29, 2022

Clarkson and Ramos agreed that they did not appreciate the treatment received by their head coach.

"I mean, he's part of us, he's one of us. He get boos in the crowd... I'm not here, you know a lot throughout the years, so I don't really know what's going on but from what I've seen in these last days, it's kind of been some bullsh*t," said Clarkson after the game.

"Excuse my language... But yeah, he's our coach, he's one of us, he works hard, he puts all this together," he continued.

Ramos even went as far as saying that the crowd's reaction even affected how Gilas started the game, where they were sluggish and trailed early.

"Thank you for coming out and supporting, but if youre gonna support us, I'll appreciate you guys not booing our coach. We're all together as one and I really didn't appreciate that," said Ramos.

"It wasn't a good way for us to start the game. So if you're gonna support us, support all of us cause we're all in one team," he added.

Clarkson also added that it was not just he and Ramos, but all Gilas players and those in the organization that weren't fond of how the supporters were acting towards Reyes.

The former NBA Sixth Man of the Year urged everyone to share positivity, especially as the FIBA World Cup nears.

"I think we all should support him and support what he got going on because you know, in this next World Cup, whatever we got, we all gotta have each other's back and support each other going through this so that's all I gotta say about that and you know I'm here with my coach. I know everybody in that locker room is, from up top, MVP, everybody," said Clarkson.

"I know people didn't appreciate that at all. So, moving forward I think we need to change our actions and show love and nothing but peace here,"

Gilas Pilipinas walloped Saudi Arabia, 84-46, to improve to a 3-3 slate so far in the World Cup qualifiers.