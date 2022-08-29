^

Sports

Clarkson, Gilas buck sluggish start to rout Saudi Arabia at home

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 8:43pm
Jordan Clarkson
FIBA.com

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas men's basketball team rebounded from a slow start to wallop Saudi Arabia, 84-46, in the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Mall of Asia Arena on Monday.

The team thus gave Jordan Clarkson a winning welcome in his first-ever home game with Gilas Pilipinas.

Clarkson was key to keeping Gilas afloat in the early goings of the game after he scored nine of the team’s 11 points in the first quarter.

Saudi Arabia ended the period with a 14-11 lead.

Clarkson also gave the Philippines back the lead with an and-one conversion 21-18, early in the second quarter.

From there, the Philippines never looked back.

It was a third salvo where the Nationals outscored Saudi Arabia, 24-8, and blew the game wide open.

Clarkson finished with 23 points, including five triples, five rebounds and six assists.

Kai Sotto added a double-double of 16 points and 13 boards.

Clarkson and Sotto connected on more than a couple of buckets in the game.

In pre-game shenanigans, fans booed head coach Chot Reyes during team introductions and also each time he was shown in the overhead display.

Reyes has been feeling the brunt of Philippine fans' anger following a string of unfortunate losses for Gilas.

But the win over Saudi Arabia, at least in the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers, gives the Philippines an even 3-3 slate.

