^

Sports

Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 4:12pm
Gutsy Filipina spikers fall to Chinese Taipei, post best finish in AVC Cup
The Philippine women's volleyball team
PNVF

MANILA, Philippines – On National Heroes Day, these gutsy Filipinas fittingly showed heroism worthy of a place in Philippine volleyball folklore.

Accomplishing what others before them have not, the Nationals delivered their proudest moment in Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup history by finishing sixth — the country’s best effort in the biennial meet.

Never mind that the host nation fell to an Asian power in Chinese Taipei, 28-26, 25-21, 25-21, in the battle for fifth place before an animated Filipino crowd who trooped to the PhilSports Arena Monday.

What mattered was these brave bunch of belles have proven worthy of representing the country despite the many challenges they faced — from fatigue, to lack of time to prepare, a missed game by coach Sherwin Meneses and captain Jia de Guzman due to health protocols, and the absence of its heart and soul Alyssa Valdez due to dengue.

The Filipinas, represented by reigning Premier Volleyball League Invitational titlist Creamline, also proved their doubters wrong as they surpassed the ninth place finish in the 2018 edition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand.

“Even if it’s just sixth place, the players did their best and we’re thankful of this opportunity,” said Meneses.

They left it all on the court in a dramatic, come-from-behind 21-25, 25-19, 19-25, 25-18, 15-12 win over the taller Australians the night before that there was nothing left to spare on this one against Taiwanese.

So spent was the team that Ced Domingo was the unlikely scoring leader with 12 points as Tots Carlos, Jema Galanza and Michele Gumabao, the top three scorers entering this game, finished with seven, eight and nine hits, respectively.

The Filipinas, however, tried.

But they were just a shell of themselves compared from the same group that slew the Koreans, the Iranians and the Aussies, made the mighty Chinese nervous, and stole a set from Southeast Asian powerhouse Thailand in the quarterfinals when nobody expected them to.

The squad gets a much-needed breather for a couple of days before returning to practice as it gears up for the four-nation ASEAN Grand Prix set September 9-11 in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand where they are hoping to exact revenge on the Thais and the Vietnamese — their conquerors here.

“We hope we made the country proud,” said De Guzman.

They just did.

AVC CUP

COOL SMASHERS

CREAMLINE

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Galanza, who scored five points in the winner-take-all fifth salvo, opened up about what transpired in her mind the moment...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas eyes strong rebound vs KSA 5

Gilas eyes strong rebound vs KSA 5

By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
Basketball-crazy Manila is expected to rock as Gilas Pilipinas, a powered-up bunch led by Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson,...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto pumped to win one at home

Sotto pumped to win one at home

1 day ago
Gilas Pilipinas young star Kai Sotto expects the Nationals to emerge from their loss to Lebanon stronger and fiercer as they...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's June Mar Fajardo wins 9th BPC award

SMB's June Mar Fajardo wins 9th BPC award

By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Fajardo, who is seeking to help the Beermen return to Philippine Cup glory against defending champions TNT Tropang Giga, posted...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney

Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney

By Rick Olivares | 7 hours ago
The Titans’ head coach, Pipo Noundou, was named the best coach of the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Korea's Im takes heart with runner-up finish to McIlroy at Tour Championship

Korea's Im takes heart with runner-up finish to McIlroy at Tour Championship

1 hour ago
Korean star Sungjae Im agonizingly finished tied second in a thrilling conclusion to the Tour Championship.
Sports
fbtw
South Korea escapes Japan to top FIBA U18 Asian Championship

South Korea escapes Japan to top FIBA U18 Asian Championship

1 hour ago
South Korea ruled the FIBA U18 Asian Championship, pulling off a 77-73 squeaker over Japan in the thrilling finals over the...
Sports
fbtw
Aranas yields to Taiwanese foe, finishes 2nd in Asian 9-Ball Open

Aranas yields to Taiwanese foe, finishes 2nd in Asian 9-Ball Open

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The Philippines’ Zoren James Aranas faltered under tremendous pressure and fell to former world champion Ko Pin Yi of...
Sports
fbtw
Quizon rules 10th Mindanao rapid open chess tourney

Quizon rules 10th Mindanao rapid open chess tourney

By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
International Master Daniel Quizon added another feather in his cap as he ruled the 10th Mindanao Rapid Open Chess Champ...
Sports
fbtw
Spotlight shines on men's volleyball as Spikers' Turf fires off

Spotlight shines on men's volleyball as Spikers' Turf fires off

4 hours ago
Volleyball fans brace for fast, furious action as the Spikers' Turf returns after a long hiatus.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with