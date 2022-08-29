^

Sports

Obiena capitalizes on Duplantis' absence, tops True Athletics Classics

Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 12:56pm
The Philippines' Ernest John Obiena looks on before competing in the men's pole vault city event during the Diamond League athletics meeting Athletissima in Lausanne on August 25, 2022.
Fabrice Coffrini / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – When the cat is away, the mice plays.

Such was the case with World No. 3 pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, who ruled the True Athletics Classics in Leverkusen, Germany over the weekend minus the world’s best — Swedish star Armand Duplantis.

The World Championship bronze medalist claimed the victory by clearing 5.81 meters and edging Dutch Rutger Koppelaar and Aussie Kurtis Marschall via count back as the former did it in just two attempts against the latter pair’s three.

Koppelaar settled for the silver while Marschall the bronze.

Obiena went for a new national and Asian record of 5.95m but sputtered in three tries.

While the clearance was far from his personal-best of 5.94m he registered in the world tilt in Eugene, Oregon a month ago, it was enough though to seal the Southeast Asian Games gold medalist his third podium finish that included another mint in the Jockgrim, Germany a week back.

Interestingly, both of Obiena’s golden performances came minus Duplantis, the reigning Olympic and world champion and world record-holder.

A few days ago, Obiena had a bronze in Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland where Duplantis blew away the competition.

World No. 2 Chris Nilsen of the United States, who had a silver in Lausanne, also skipped the meet.

Obiena, however, said he was satisfied with his effort but could have done better.

“I am very happy to bring home the gold against a great field,” said Obiena. “But, on the other hand, I am frustrated by missing 5.95m again. We have boiled it down to some technical adaptations, which at these heights make the difference between a miss or a make.”

“Like anything in life, this is all about continual improvement,” he added.

Obiena will get another chance to breach 5.95m as he sees action in the St. Wendel City Jump Wednesday in Germany and the Memorial van Damme slated Friday in Brussels, Belgium.

Also on his plate are the ISTAF 2022 on September 4 in Berlin and the Golden Fly on September 11 in Schaan, Liechtenstein.

