Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 10:27am
Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney
Pipo Noundou (right) played for FEU from 2009-10, leading a stacked Tamaraws team to the finals against Ateneo in 2010.
PinoyLiga Cup

MANILA, Philippines – Despite missing two key players in the finals of the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup, the Enderun Titans salvaged a bit of glory even with an 81-84 loss to the University of the East Red Warriors at the SGS Stadium last Friday.

The Titans’ head coach, Pipo Noundou, was named the tournament’s best coach.

And it came as a shock to the Cameroonian, who is one of the first foreign student-athletes to play in the UAAP and for FEU.

“I did not expect this because we had UAAP- and NCAA-level coaches here,” said Noundou, who led the Titans to a 6-3 slate in the tournament.

“UE took advantage of our lack of size with our foreign student-athlete injured and our team captain was unable to play because he fell ill the day before the game. But no excuses. We played the best we could under the circumstances.” 

It was the Cameroonian’s first individual award as a coach.

“I never thought I would go into coaching after I finished my college at FEU,” he said.

Noundou played for FEU from 2009-10, leading a stacked Tamaraws team to the finals against Ateneo in 2010. He injured his Achilles’ tendon the next season, leaving his cousin Christian Sentcheu to man FEU’s middle. 

It was Sentcheu (now based in Washington D.C.) who convinced his cousin to transition into coaching.

“He believed that I had the passion and understanding of the game to make that switch,” bared Noundou.

“The transition has been difficult, but I think that I have adjusted and learned.”

Noundou cites his high school coach from Cameroon, Zebaze, his coaches at FEU Bert Flores and Glenn Capacio, and Topex Robinson and Tim Cone for inspiring him.

