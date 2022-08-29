^

Sports

Ardina ties for 10th in Circling Raven golf tourney

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 29, 2022 | 10:16am
Ardina ties for 10th in Circling Raven golf tourney
Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina kept her long game going but tripped at the finish and carded a 69 for a share of 10th in the Circling Raven Championship ruled by Jillian Hollis of the US in Worley, Idaho Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina hit all but one fairway for the second straight day and bucked a wobbly iron game with superb putting to post her best result since scoring a breakthrough on the Epson Tour in the Copper Rock Championship in Ohio last April.

The ICTSI-backed campaigner struggled to joint 45th in the Garden City Charity Classic, wound up at tied 28th in the IOA Golf Classic, ended up joint 44th in the Twin Bridges Championship, shared 38th place in the FireKeepers Casino Hotel Championship, tied for 33rd in the French Lick Charity Classic and finished joint 21st in last week’s Four Winds Invitational.

Though she went out of regulation six times, Ardina made up for her struggle by finishing with 27 putts, including birdies on Nos. 1, 8, 13 and 15, but missed one for par on the last hole that ruined what would’ve been a bogey-free round.

She wound up with a nine-under 207 for joint 10th with three others, nine shots behind Hollis, who broke away from a four-way tie for the lead with three straight birdies from No. 1. She then rebounded from a mishap on No. 4 with six birdies to fire a 64 and post a two-stroke victory over erstwhile co-leader Aussie Robyn Choi with a 198.
Choi actually charged back to stalk Hollis with her own birdie-run, including on No. 17 that pulled her to within one off the American. But she bogeyed the last in her frantic attempt to force a playoff and wound up with 66 for a 200 total.

Alexa Pano, also of the US, rallied with a 65 to snatch third place at 202.

Clariss Guce, meanwhile, survived a rollercoaster round of five birdies against two bogeys and a double bogey as she turned in a 71 for a share of 50th at 214 in the 10th leg of the LPGA Tour’s farm league.

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Galanza, who scored five points in the winner-take-all fifth salvo, opened up about what transpired in her mind the moment...
Sports
fbtw
Clarkson reaffirms Gilas commitment until 2023 FIBA World Cup

Clarkson reaffirms Gilas commitment until 2023 FIBA World Cup

By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
Jordan Clarkson is just getting started in his national tour of duty with big plans of returning home next year to reinforce...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
In the midst of his second stint with Gilas Pilipinas, Clarkson visited Tenement in Taguig where he spoke about his motivations...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's June Mar Fajardo wins 9th BPC award

SMB's June Mar Fajardo wins 9th BPC award

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Fajardo, who is seeking to help the Beermen return to Philippine Cup glory against defending champions TNT Tropang Giga, posted...
Sports
fbtw
Tropang Giga keep Beermen at bay in Chot's return, tie PBA finals

Tropang Giga keep Beermen at bay in Chot's return, tie PBA finals

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Despite squandering an 18-point advantage in the first half, TNT was able to pull away anew late in the third quarter to come...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney

Ex-FEU player Pipo Noundou named best coach of PinoyLiga Collegiate tourney

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Titans’ head coach, Pipo Noundou, was named the best coach of the PinoyLiga Collegiate Cup.
Sports
fbtw
Serena Williams readies farewell as US Open begins

Serena Williams readies farewell as US Open begins

1 hour ago
Serena Williams will take center stage as the US Open gets under way on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time) with the 23-time Grand...
Sports
fbtw
McIlroy wins Tour Championship to take third PGA playoff title

McIlroy wins Tour Championship to take third PGA playoff title

1 hour ago
Rory McIlroy rallied from six strokes down starting the final round to overtake top-ranked Scottie Scheffler and win his record...
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas all heart in shocking Aussies

Filipinas all heart in shocking Aussies

By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
With little preparation, this brave bunch of volley belles answered the call for duty without condition and charged straight...
Sports
fbtw
Cohesive Tropa even up, 2-2

Cohesive Tropa even up, 2-2

By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
With tremendous resolve and great effort marked by an all-time record-low three turnovers, proud champion TNT torpedoed San...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with