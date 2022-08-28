^

Tropang Giga keep Beermen at bay in Chot's return, tie PBA finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 28, 2022 | 8:35pm
Jayson Castro
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — The TNT Tropang Giga denied a San Miguel Beermen comeback try to win Game Four, 100-87, and equalize the PBA Philippine Cup Finals 2-2 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Sunday.

Despite squandering an 18-point advantage in the first half, TNT was able to pull away anew late in the third quarter to come away with the victory in head coach Chot Reyes' return.

The series is thus reduced to a virtual best-of-three.

Simon Enciso converted on a layup with 6:03 ticks left in the third to give the Beermen the lead, 54-53, after they trailed for much of the ball game.

But TNT uncorked a 10-2 run to regain control of the game.

With 1:34 left in the period, the Tropang Giga had increased their lead back to nine, 70-61, with a Matt Ganuelas Rosser layup.

That seemed to help them hold the lead comfortably for the rest of the ball game.

The TNT advantage ballooned back to as big as 17, 93-76, with less than five minutes remaining.

Jayson Castro was the star of the show for TNT with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting in 31 minutes off the bench.

RR Pogoy added 21 points to lead the starters while Mikey Williams chipped in 15 points and six rebounds.

Newly crowned Best Player of the Conference June Mar Fajardo finished with 20 points and 19 rebounds for the Beermen.

Game Five tips off on Wednesday, August 31, at the same venue.

