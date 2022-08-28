^

Sports

Gilas U18 bows to Iran, finishes 6th in FIBA Asia tiff

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 28, 2022 | 6:29pm
Gilas U18 bows to Iran, finishes 6th in FIBA Asia tiff
Mason Amos
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas U18 squad could not end their campaign on a high note after losing to hosts Iran, 89-72, in the 5-6 classification game at the FIBA U18 Asian Championship on Sunday.

After sweeping the group stage games, the Gilas boys lost two of their last three games in the contest to settle for sixth place in the competition.

Despite trailing only by a whisker, 17-18, at the end of the opening salvo, Iran was able to outscore the Philippines 25-13 in the next quarter to create distance.

Things only soured in the second half where Gilas trailed by as much as 27 markers.

Five different Iran players finished in double-digit scoring led by Matyar Ahmadpour with 19 points. Mohammad Amini flirted with the triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Mason Amos and Earl Abadam paced Gilas with 22 and 18 markers, respectively.

BASKETBALL

FIBA

GILAS PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

Jordan Clarkson makes visit to famed Tenement court

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
A day before the Utah Jazz guard's first Gilas game in the Philippines, Clarkson paid a visit to one of Philippine basketball's...
Sports
fbtw
'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

'No excuses' for weary Filipina spikers ahead of Australia clash

By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Relegated now to the classification stage, the Filipinas — headlined by the Creamline Cool Smashers — will...
Sports
fbtw
Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

Jordan Clarkson dedicates Gilas stint to grandmother

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
In the midst of his second stint with Gilas Pilipinas, Clarkson visited Tenement in Taguig where he spoke about his motivations...
Sports
fbtw

Beware of Saudi

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
Gilas hosts Saudi Arabia in the fourth FIBA World Cup Asia qualifying window at the MOA Arena tomorrow night and fans are expecting a treat with NBA guard Jordan Clarkson leading the charge. But while coach Chot...
Sports
fbtw
Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Galanza, who scored five points in the winner-take-all fifth salvo, opened up about what transpired in her mind the moment...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Superal wavers, ends up tied 21st in Thai Mixed

Superal wavers, ends up tied 21st in Thai Mixed

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Superal wound up with 16 points under the Stableford scoring format as she struggled at the Thana City Country Club’s...
Sports
fbtw
Tagum, Penong's commit to 5150 triathlon

Tagum, Penong's commit to 5150 triathlon

2 hours ago
The local government, through Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, and the sponsoring Penong’s...
Sports
fbtw
Galanza comes up clutch as Filipinas edge Aussies in AVC Cup classification match

Galanza comes up clutch as Filipinas edge Aussies in AVC Cup classification match

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Against a winless Aussie side, the Philippines needed to battle exhaustion after playing just a little over 12 hours after...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays settle for 30th as Sweden edges US for crown in World Amateur Golf Team Championship

Pinays settle for 30th as Sweden edges US for crown in World Amateur Golf Team Championship

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Mikha Fortuna matched her 71 card at the par-72 layout where they combined for a decent 144 to start at joint 11th Wednesday...
Sports
fbtw
San Mateo, UMak preserve perfect records in Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge

San Mateo, UMak preserve perfect records in Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge

4 hours ago
A veteran from the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, who played for coach John Kallos for the Caloocan Supremos a few...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with