Gilas U18 bows to Iran, finishes 6th in FIBA Asia tiff

MANILA, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas U18 squad could not end their campaign on a high note after losing to hosts Iran, 89-72, in the 5-6 classification game at the FIBA U18 Asian Championship on Sunday.

After sweeping the group stage games, the Gilas boys lost two of their last three games in the contest to settle for sixth place in the competition.

Despite trailing only by a whisker, 17-18, at the end of the opening salvo, Iran was able to outscore the Philippines 25-13 in the next quarter to create distance.

Things only soured in the second half where Gilas trailed by as much as 27 markers.

Five different Iran players finished in double-digit scoring led by Matyar Ahmadpour with 19 points. Mohammad Amini flirted with the triple-double of 19 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Mason Amos and Earl Abadam paced Gilas with 22 and 18 markers, respectively.