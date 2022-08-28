SMB's June Mar Fajardo wins 9th BPC award

MANILA, Philippines — June Mar Fajardo has broken his own record of most Best Player of the Conference (BPC) award after winning his ninth plum on Sunday.

Prior to tip off of Game Four of the PBA Philippine Cup Finals, Fajardo was named the top player of the conference — the 7th time that the SMB big man topped the competition in the All-Filipino contest.

Fajardo, who is seeking to help the Beermen return to Philippine Cup glory against defending champions TNT Tropang Giga, posted norms of 18.6 points, 13.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.4 blocks through the semifinals.

The six-time MVP was the runaway choice as he garnered 1,119 points.

His teammate CJ Perez came in second with 776 points. Mikey Williams of TNT was in third with 610.

Scottie Thompson and Japeth Aguilar were the two other candidates.