Emotions flow for Jema Galanza after Philippine win over Aussies in AVC Cup

MANILA, Philippines — Tears flowed on the face of Jema Galanza moments after the Philippine women's national volleyball team eked out a gritty five-set win over Australia in the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women at the PhilSports Arena on Sunday.

Galanza, who scored five points in the winner-take-all fifth salvo, opened up about what transpired in her mind the moment they were able to clinch the victory.

Playing what was their 6th game in eight days, Galanza said it was a mixture of relief and joy.

"Sobrang saya ko, siguro sa pagod na rin dahil dire-diretso ang laro namin," Galanza said after the game.

"[T]hen siguro naiisip ko lang 'yung mga taong hindi nagtitiwala sa team namin pero nagawa namin makapunta dito kung nasaan kami ngayon. Hindi ko alam, sobrang happy lang ako sa ginawa ng team kasi talagang lumaban," she added.

Fight they did as the Philippines battled back from a set down not once but twice in the contest.

They also rebounded from a flat start in the third set where they trailed, 3-15, against the Aussies.

But the Filipinas could not be disheartened as they pulled out all the stops and continue to set up a best possible finish for the country in the tiff's history.

Galanza, who knows the importance of moving even one step higher in their finish, thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the team.

"Happy lang ako and proud sa lahat ng nandito sa PhilSports Arena na nagtitiwala sa amin. Hindi rin namin ito magagawa kung wala 'yung suporta ng bawat isa," she said.

The Philippines, who previously finished 9th in the AVC Cup for Women in 2018, have a chance to end the tournament at 5th place when they face Chinese Taipei in the final classification match on Monday, August 29, in the same venue.