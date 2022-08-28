^

Tagum, Penong's commit to 5150 triathlon

August 28, 2022 | 4:22pm
Triathlon stock photo
via Dreamstime

MANILA, Philippines — The Penong’s 5150 Davao unfolding Sunday, September 4, guarantees nothing but a vigorous relentless action and pace among a mix of bidders all primed in a race against time on a well laid-out Olympic-style course in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

The local government, through Davao del Norte Gov. Edwin Jubahib and Tagum City Mayor Rey Uy, and the sponsoring Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill have thrown their full support to ensure the smooth staging of the 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run event at The Wrec, Hijo Resort Davao.

The organizing IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. have twice postponed the holding of Penong’s 5150 in 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic. But after the successful conduct of the Sun Life 5150 Bohol and the IRONMAN 70.3 Philippines in Cebu, things are looking up for the return of the endurance race in Mindanao.

“It is both challenging and exciting to host this event delayed by Covid-19 pandemic. We are confident that our dynamic partners – IRONMAN, Hijo Resorts, the City of Tagum and the Province of Davao del Norte – will be able to give everyone a safe and memorable race experience,” said Penong’s operations manager Jose Sebastian Regis.

“As we did with the pandemic, let us all persevere through the challenges, let us all race with courage and let us all finish with pride,” he added.

Penong's actually made its way to the triathlon calendar in 2019 but reduced it to a duathlon format due to concerns over the quality of water in the swim stage.

But with all the routes checked and all in place, it's all go for the swim-bike-run race sponsored by Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Powerball/Go for Gold, Davao del Norte, Hijo Resorts Davao and Tagum City.

“It is actually our inaugural race in Tagum City for 5150 and Sprint and we have prepared an excellent and safe race on a breathtaking racecourse for everyone to enjoy,” said race director Neville Manaois.

Meanwhile, the field is all geared up for a duel of speed and staying power not only in various age-group categories but also in the relay all-male and relay all-female and the relay mixed.

Spicing up the event, backed by Lightwater, Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo, is the Sunrise Sprint, a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike and 5km run race for for athletes making a comeback in the ever-growing sport or those seeking to practice and build up to reach IRONMAN level. 

For details, log on to penong’s.5150philippines.com or follow us on social media accounts: Penongs5150Davao with Hashtags (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter): #Penongs5150 and #5150Davao.

