Superal wavers, ends up tied 21st in Thai Mixed

MANILA, Philippines -- Princess Superal turned in her worst output in four days – minus-one – as she tumbled to joint 21st overall at the close of the fourth Thailand Mixed 2022 won by Atiruj Winaicharoenchai in runaway fashion in Samut Prakan, Thailand Sunday.

Superal wound up with 16 points under the Stableford scoring format as she struggled at the Thana City Country Club’s frontside and staggered with three bogeys and a triple-bogey on the ninth against three birdies to keep her 17-point total.

But she made one more bogey at the back against a slew of pars marred by a couple flubbed birdie chances and wound up with 16 points for joint 21st with Ornicha Konsunthea, Supamas Sangchan and men’s campaigner Kasidit Lepkurte.

Meanwhile, Winaicharoenchai, one point behind Amarin Kraivixien after three rounds, sizzled with 12 points on eight birdies as he bucked a triple-bogey on No. 9 and a bogey on the 15th to finish with 38 points.

He beat Kraivixien by five as the erstwhile leader settled for six points for a total of 33.

Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong emerged the top player in the distaff side with 32 points after closing out with nine points for third overall as she clinched a spot in December's Women’s Australian Open.

Superal, who nailed her first pro victory abroad in smashing fashion in last week’s inaugural Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta, heads to the Thailand Women’s Tour for the Bt2.5 million SAT-TWT #7 tournament starting Wednesday at the Kabin Buri Golf Club in Prachin Buri.

The ICTSI-backed ace will wrap up her Thailand tour campaign in the Bt4 million BGC Thailand Masters 2022 at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Prachuap Khiri Khan from September 7 to 9.