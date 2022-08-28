Bagtas, Arroyo clinch titles in Gan Jungolf

Junior golf organizer Oliver Gan (left) with Rianne Malixi during the Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational held at The Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

MANILA, Philippines — Leandro Bagtas and Monique Arroyo claimed titles in their respective divisions during the successful staging of the first Oliver Gan Junior Golf Fellowship Invitational held recently at The Riviera Golf Club in Silang, Cavite.

Bagtas ruled the Division 1 college class following a gross score of 74, besting first runner-up Mika Arroyo in the 18-hole meet organized by former Philippine junior golfer champion Oliver Gan.

Arroyo, on the other hand, won in the Division 1 Grade 10-12 with a gross score of 71, beating Edison Tabilin’s 74 for the title in the event that gathered more than 100 junior golfers.

Rianne Malixi also played but only in an exhibition match, opting not to join the regular tournament but – like the two champions – was given a slot by the organizer in the Thailand Junior Golf Championship this coming October.

The said event will be hosted by the Thailand Golf Association (TGA), according to Gan, a former Games and Amusements Board (GAB) adviser for golf.

“Rianne has improved a lot, that’s why she has earned an outright position for this tournament in Thailand,” said Gan, a one time program officer for NCR at the Philippine Sports Institute (PSI), a branch of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

“The other qualified fencers are Leandro Bantog, Monique Arroyo and Nicole Gan,” said Gan, adding that there is still a possibility for others to join the team via another tournament next month.

Nicole Gan ruled the Division 1 Grade 4-6 level girls with an 83 in the tournament that was supported by Riviera golf club led by its chairman Norman Legaspi.

Race Manhit won the title in the boys Division 1 Grade 4-6 with a 79, while Ryuji Suzuki ruled the Division 1 Grade K3 with an 86.

Other winners in Division 2 are Matthew Lee (98) in the college category, Joaquin de Grano (87) in Grade 10-12, Samarah Torres (103) in Grade 4-6 and Martina Oben (94) in Grade 7-9.

In Division 3, the winners include Lucas de Guzman in Elite (77), Stephanie Gan (67) in Sports 5-6, Nathan Belandres (77) in Sports 11-15, and Brianna Macasaet (65) in Sports 7-8.