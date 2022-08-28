Philippines U18 squad eyes 5th place

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas U18 faces host Iran in the battle for fifth place today with hopes of taking home a decent consolation after missing the semifinals in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship at Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran.

Both squads fell short in their respective semis bids before bouncing back in the classification matches, making their duel at 5 p.m. an interesting one for the best finish outside the Final Four.

The Philippine youth team bested Chinese Taipei, 72-67, while Iran drubbed Qatar, 82-45, in the first classification phase to atone for their 99-83 and 76-60 losses in the quarterfinals against Lebanon and Japan, respectively.

Their quarterfinal defeats in the process denied them tickets for the FIBA U19 World Cup next year in Hungary.

Gilas will be up against the jampacked Tehran crowd but is undeterred in a mission to flaunt a graceful exit with Fil-Australian ace Mason Amos leading the way.

Amos has been the second leading scorer in the entire tournament with 21 points and six rebounds in five games behind South Korea’s Juyeong Lee (22.0).

South Korea, for its part, will battle Japan for the Asian youth crown at 9:30 p.m. tonight. South Korea overcame China, 89-85, while Japan trounced Lebanon, 80-67, in the Final Four.

Japan and China will dispute the bronze medal at 7:15 p.m.