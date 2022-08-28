Pampanga stretches MPBL win streak

MANILA, Philippines — Streaking Pampanga silenced Bacoor in the last three minutes and pulled off a 70-58 victory in the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season last Friday at the Strike Gymnasium in Bacoor, Cavite.

Earnest Reyes shone for Pampanga this time, scoring the game’s last seven points as the Giant Lanterns broke free and posted their sixth straight win en route to a 10-4 record in the single round-robin elimination phase of the 22-team tournament.

Those seven points plus seven rebounds were all Reyes could muster. But they turned out to be pivotal in the fourth quarter where Christopher Lagrama also poured all of his seven points for the Giant Lanterns.

The Strikers suffered their seventh loss in 12 starts despite the 14-point, 20-rebound output of Mark Montuano and the 12-point, 11-rebound output of Edsel Mag-isa, who, however, made only 1-of-5 charities in the last quarter.

Archie Concepion had 13 points for Pampanga, which paraded new acquisition Jammer Jamito, followed by Jayson Castro Apolonio and John Lorenz Capaulong with nine each.

Jamito, formerly of San Juan, chipped in six points and six rebounds.

Bacolod Bingo Plus survived Valenzuela’s final assault to post a 69-68 squeaker in the second game, following Pasig’s 71-69 triumph over Bataan.

Holding a comfortable 66-54 lead with less than five minutes left, Bacolod saw Valenzuela cluster nine points behind Patrick Cabahug to threaten at 66-63.

Jan McHale Nermal fired 20 points, including two free throws in the last 30 seconds that bailed Bacolod out of trouble.