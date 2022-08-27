Bulldogs maul Tams to rule Filoil cagefest

MANILA, Philippines — National University tamed Far Eastern University, 56-46, to complete a perfect championship run in the Filoil EcoOil Preseason Cup Saturday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan.

The Bulldogs capped off a magnificent 11-0 campaign behind the leadership of ace guard John Lloyd Clemente, who has been hailed as the Most Valuable Player after averaging 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.0 steal.

Clemente had 10 markers in the clincher while Germy Mahinay (15) and Omar John (12) stepped up big time to lift the Bulldogs to their first Filoil preseason crown since 2012.

NU wiped out Group A, which featured reigning UAAP champion University of the Philippines, before trouncing San Sebastian College-Recoletos in the quarterfinals and Adamson in the semifinals.

Ranged against the peaking Tamaraws that stunned UP and La Salle on their way to the one-game finals, the Bulldogs had a flat start with only nine points in the opening salvo before rediscovering their fiery form the rest of the way.

Bryan Sajonia had 15 points in a still commendable runner-up finish for FEU.

With these stellar Filoil runs, NU and FEU are poised for big surprises in the UAAP Season 85 next month. FEU made the Final Four while NU finished at sixth last season.

Meanwhile, FEU’s Royce Alforque, College of St. Benilde’s Will Gozum, UP’s Carl Tamayo and La Salle’s Michael Phillips joined Clemente in the Filoil Gatorade Mythical Team.

Phillips was named the Gatorade Best Defensive Player behind averages of 9.8 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks.

In the side event, Arellano’s Neil Tolentino clobbered UP’s Mark Gil Belmonte, 6-3, to win the Hanes 1-on-1 King of the Hardcourt.