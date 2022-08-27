^

Go blows breakthrough bid, loses by 1

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 5:27pm
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines — Lloyd Go’s crack at a pro career breakthrough ended in disheartening fashion in Indonesia Saturday when he stumbled midway through the final round of the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament ADT and ran out of holes in his frantic comeback bid.

He scrambled for a 71 and lost by one to Thai Suteepat Prateephtienchai, who saved his best for last and closed out with a 63 two flights ahead of Go, Malaysian Paul San and Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, also of Thailand, for a 21-under 267 total.

Go finished with a 268 in a tie with San and Chuenboonngam, who fired 68 and 69, respectively, while American Sam Gillis placed fifth at 269 after a 68, Aussie Cory Crawford rallied with a 67 for sixth at 272 and Japanese Shinichi Mizuno and Aussie Jack Murdock tied for seventh at 273 after a 67 and 69, respectively.

First day leader and former Philippine Open champion Clyde Mondilla charged backed with three birdies in the last five holes for a 69 as he salvaged a share of ninth at 274 with Thai Piya Sawangarunporn and India’s Kshitij Kaul, who carded 68 and 73, respectively.

Go, who wrested a two-stroke lead after back-to-back 65s in the middle rounds of the $110,000 event, held sway with a solid start of three birdies in the first eight holes but reeled back with back-to-back miscues linking both nines of the Gunung Geulis’ East course.

Failing to keep his nerves in check, the 27-year-old Cebuano came undone with a double-bogey on the par-5 13th, which he birdied in the first two days – a miscue that cost him the championship. He fell short of forcing a playoff despite birdying two of the last three holes.

The setback, however, is expected to further toughen up the former national champion, who also succumbed to pressure after leading midway through and co-sharing the third round lead in the last Philippine Golf Tour leg at Eagle Ridge ruled by Michael Bibat last June.

He tries again in this week’s BRG Open Golf Championship, also of the Asian Development Tour, in Vietnam.

So confident was Go despite opening the final round with four straight pars as Prateephtienchai, seven shots behind the Filipino after 54 holes, bogeyed the second hole. But the Thai birdied the next two holes and gained strokes on Nos. 6 and 8 before taming the backside with six birdies for a 30, spiked by a three-straight feat from No. 11 and back-to-back closing birdies.

Go remained on top despite yielding a stroke on the ninth but his bogey on the 10th and a double-bogey on the 13th dropped him off the leaderboard with Prateephtienchai, playing virtually pressure-free away from the championship flight, seizing control with his big backside finish.

