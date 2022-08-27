^

Sports

Saso faces shortened stint anew in Canada

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 1:55pm
Saso faces shortened stint anew in Canada
Yuka Saso of Japan on the third hole during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on Nov. 19, 2021 in Naples, Florida.
Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s run of misfortunes is likely to extend to Canada with another missed cut stint looming after the second round of the $2.35 million CP Women’s Open suspended due to darkness with Korean Narin An wresting the clubhouse lead at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Scrambling to salvage a spot just above the projected cutoff score with a late run of birdies for a 70 in the first round, Saso faced too many troubles on errant shots on the par-4 No. 4 and ended up with a horrendous quadruple bogey. She did birdie the par-5 No. 9 but failed to hit any in the next eight holes and even holed out with a bogey on the closing par-5 18th for a four-over 75.

Her 145 dropped her to tied 121st, five strokes off the target line with only 36 players to complete play early Saturday.

If any consolation, world No. 1 and defending champion Jin Young Ko also struggled with a second round 73 after a 68 and found herself a stroke below the expected cutoff.

Saso, who had hoped for a sustained attack after rallying with four straight birdies that spiked a sizzling frontside finish Thursday (Friday in Manila), missed four fairways and six greens and wrestled with her putter majority of the way, ending up with 31 putts.

Going to the CP Women’s Open, the ICTSI-backed ace had missed the cut five times in her last eight tournaments, including three majors, in a skid that likewise dropped her to No. 29 in the world rankings after reaching a career-best No. 5 in October 2021.

An, meanwhile, fired a solid 65 for a 129, one stroke ahead of compatriot Hye Jin Choi and American Nelly Korda, who matched 131s after a 63 and 64, respectively, while erstwhile leader Paula Reto of South Africa slowed down with a 69 after a course-record setting 62 to drop to a three-way tie for second.

Over in the Epson Tour, Dottie Ardina gunned down five birdies against a bogey as she shot a 68 to trail Alisa Rodriguez of the US, Germany’s Polly Mack, Thai Pavarisa Yoktuan and Mexico’s Ana Paula Valdes by three at the start of the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho, also Friday (Saturday).

Abby Arevalo, who made the grade in Stage I of the LPGA Q-School, carded a 70 at the Circling Raven Golf Club course for a share of 42nd but US-based Filipina Clariss Guce fumbled with a 74 and in danger of missing the cut in the $200,000, 54-hole championship.

Rodriguez and Yoktuan each fired solid 65 cards while Mack and Valdes shot nine birdies against two bogeys apiece to lead the way with Allie White of the US and Aussies Hira Naveed and Gabriela Ruffels matching 66s for joint fifth.

GOLF

YUKA SASO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clarkson, who dazzled with a 27-point outing in his first game back with Gilas since 2018, said there were opportunities late...
Sports
fbtw
Errors stymie Nationals&rsquo; bid for redemption

Errors stymie Nationals’ bid for redemption

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson sees a lot of promise for Gilas Pilipinas after joining the Nationals in battle for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-NBA player Williams pleads guilty in $5M health fraud scheme

Ex-NBA player Williams pleads guilty in $5M health fraud scheme

4 hours ago
Williams, who played for the New Jersey Nets and Houston Rockets, was one of 18 ex-NBA players charged in the elaborate fraud...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen buck foul trouble to deny Tropang Giga, lead 2-1 in PBA Finals

Beermen buck foul trouble to deny Tropang Giga, lead 2-1 in PBA Finals

By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Fajardo, who was the go-to scorer for the Beermen all game long, finished with 27 points and 27 rebounds to make up for CJ...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen surge ahead

Beermen surge ahead

By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
Banking on an array of heroes led by June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beer outlasted TNT in overtime, 108-100, to take command...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Pinays slip to T-28th with 151 in World Amateur Golf Team Championship

Pinays slip to T-28th with 151 in World Amateur Golf Team Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Mafy Singson bogeyed four of the first six holes at the back but still emerged as the team’s top scorer with a three-over...
Sports
fbtw
Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

Sotto's 36ers to face NBA's Thunder, Suns in NBL preseason

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
This is the first time the 36ers will play against an NBA team in three years after facing the Utah Jazz in preseason games...
Sports
fbtw
ADT coach: Azkals Dev't Team promising ahead of clash with United City

ADT coach: Azkals Dev't Team promising ahead of clash with United City

By Rick Olivares | 4 hours ago
With a 1-1 slate heading into their third match against defending champions United City FC — originally scheduled...
Sports
fbtw
Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won't 'worry' over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won't 'worry' over grid penalty

4 hours ago
Red Bull's world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Finishing with 27 points and 27 rebounds, Fajardo was the key factor to SMB's 108-100 overtime win over TNT. 
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with