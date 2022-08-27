Saso faces shortened stint anew in Canada

Yuka Saso of Japan on the third hole during the second round of the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburon Golf Club on Nov. 19, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

MANILA, Philippines — Yuka Saso’s run of misfortunes is likely to extend to Canada with another missed cut stint looming after the second round of the $2.35 million CP Women’s Open suspended due to darkness with Korean Narin An wresting the clubhouse lead at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club Friday (Saturday, Manila time).

Scrambling to salvage a spot just above the projected cutoff score with a late run of birdies for a 70 in the first round, Saso faced too many troubles on errant shots on the par-4 No. 4 and ended up with a horrendous quadruple bogey. She did birdie the par-5 No. 9 but failed to hit any in the next eight holes and even holed out with a bogey on the closing par-5 18th for a four-over 75.

Her 145 dropped her to tied 121st, five strokes off the target line with only 36 players to complete play early Saturday.

If any consolation, world No. 1 and defending champion Jin Young Ko also struggled with a second round 73 after a 68 and found herself a stroke below the expected cutoff.

Saso, who had hoped for a sustained attack after rallying with four straight birdies that spiked a sizzling frontside finish Thursday (Friday in Manila), missed four fairways and six greens and wrestled with her putter majority of the way, ending up with 31 putts.

Going to the CP Women’s Open, the ICTSI-backed ace had missed the cut five times in her last eight tournaments, including three majors, in a skid that likewise dropped her to No. 29 in the world rankings after reaching a career-best No. 5 in October 2021.

An, meanwhile, fired a solid 65 for a 129, one stroke ahead of compatriot Hye Jin Choi and American Nelly Korda, who matched 131s after a 63 and 64, respectively, while erstwhile leader Paula Reto of South Africa slowed down with a 69 after a course-record setting 62 to drop to a three-way tie for second.

Over in the Epson Tour, Dottie Ardina gunned down five birdies against a bogey as she shot a 68 to trail Alisa Rodriguez of the US, Germany’s Polly Mack, Thai Pavarisa Yoktuan and Mexico’s Ana Paula Valdes by three at the start of the Circling Raven Championship in Worley, Idaho, also Friday (Saturday).

Abby Arevalo, who made the grade in Stage I of the LPGA Q-School, carded a 70 at the Circling Raven Golf Club course for a share of 42nd but US-based Filipina Clariss Guce fumbled with a 74 and in danger of missing the cut in the $200,000, 54-hole championship.

Rodriguez and Yoktuan each fired solid 65 cards while Mack and Valdes shot nine birdies against two bogeys apiece to lead the way with Allie White of the US and Aussies Hira Naveed and Gabriela Ruffels matching 66s for joint fifth.