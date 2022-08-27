^

SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 10:24am
SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title
June Mar Fajardo
PBA media bureau

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beermen's June Mar Fajardo kept his eyes on the prize after a monster double-double game in Game Three of their PBA Finals series against the TNT Tropang Giga on Friday.

Finishing with 27 points and 27 rebounds, Fajardo was the key factor to SMB's 108-100 overtime win over TNT. 

But the six-time PBA MVP did not rest on his laurels following the big game, rather, said that he was simply doing his job as he said he needed to make up for his struggles on offense.

"Kailangan ko lang kuhanin 'yung rebound, 'yun 'yung trabaho ko eh. Kailangan ko ibox out kasi maganda 'yung depensa ng Talk 'n Text sa'kin, nahihirapan ako maka-score, nahihirapan ako makatanggap sa poste," Fajardo said after the game.

"[S]o, kinukuha muna sa depensa, 'yung sa rebounds. So, ayun, buti 'yung bola dun bumabagsak sa malapit sa akin so nakukuha ko," he added.

Knowing Fajardo's calibre on the court, TNT did not shy away in defending the big man on the paint and even battled him for the boards.

This resulted in Fajardo getting banged up for most of the game. It showed in some bruises and scratches along his arms that were evident shortly after the final buzzer.

But the 32-year-old paid no mind to the way that TNT was defending him, saying that it was expected.

"Pisikal 'yung game, expected 'yun. Kailangan ko maging composed sa loob, 'di ako nagpapadala," said Fajardo.

He also wasn't keen on dwelling too much on possible missed calls and officiating. As long as Fajardo is concerned, his only way to impact the game will be how he plays and nothing else.

"As much as possible, 'di ako nagcocomplain sa referee para yung focus ko, focus lang talaga sa game. 'Yung tawag naman 'nung referee, kung tatawagan, okay, kung hindi, okay lang din," said Fajardo.

"Trabaho nila 'yun eh. Ako, ang trabaho ko ay mag-laro," he continued.

Fajardo and the Beermen will shoot for a dominating 3-1 lead when they face TNT once more in Game Four on Sunday, August 28, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

