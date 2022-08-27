AIA 7s: Manila Digger seeks bounce back vs Rangers

MANILA, Philippines — Defending men’s Division 1 champions Manila Digger hope to get their 2022 AIA The 7s Football Tournament on the right track when they battle opening day winner Rangers FC on Sunday, August 28, at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Manila Digger dropped a close 2-1 decision to Sino FC last week to open their campaign while Rangers FC defeated Garelli United 2-0.

If the Diggers hope to barge into the win column in their match at 6:30 p.m., they will need more to help out goal scorer Ousmane Sidibe.

Meanwhile, the Rangers got a brace from Stanley Eaeme in their early triumph.

In the other games, newcomer Sino FC looks to continue their good start when they take on Maharlika Manila at 7:30 p.m.

Maharlika Manila lost a heartbreaker to Manhur Fatima, 3-2, on opening day.

Spoly International FC bristled with firepower when they defeated Manila Beast 5-1 with a hat trick from Bamba Valy and goals from Doumbia Isaac and Mark Silvestre.

Spoly takes on En Fuego at 4:30 p.m.

In the latter’s last match, Manila Stars defeated them, 5-2.

Middle Beast faces Garelli United at 5:30 p.m. while Manhur Fatima and the Manila Stars collide in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.

Over in the women’s Division 1, defending champions Kaya, who defeated Manila Nomads in their opener, 4-2, will battle Payatas FC at 5:30 p.m.

It’s Manila Digger versus Azzurri Verde at 4:30 p.m. while Azzurri SCC locks horns with Manila Nomads Braves at 5:30 p.m.

Manila Nomads face off with Maharlika Manila at 6:30 p.m.