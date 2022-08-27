^

Sports

AIA 7s: Manila Digger seeks bounce back vs Rangers

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 9:58am
AIA 7s: Manila Digger seeks bounce back vs Rangers
The Manila Diggers (in yellow)
AIA 7s

MANILA, Philippines — Defending men’s Division 1 champions Manila Digger hope to get their 2022 AIA The 7s Football Tournament on the right track when they battle opening day winner Rangers FC on Sunday, August 28, at the McKinley Hill Stadium.

Manila Digger dropped a close 2-1 decision to Sino FC last week to open their campaign while Rangers FC defeated Garelli United 2-0.

If the Diggers hope to barge into the win column in their match at 6:30 p.m., they will need more to help out goal scorer Ousmane Sidibe. 

Meanwhile, the Rangers got a brace from Stanley Eaeme in their early triumph.

In the other games, newcomer Sino FC looks to continue their good start when they take on Maharlika Manila at 7:30 p.m. 

Maharlika Manila lost a heartbreaker to Manhur Fatima, 3-2, on opening day.

Spoly International FC bristled with firepower when they defeated Manila Beast 5-1 with a hat trick from Bamba Valy and goals from Doumbia Isaac and Mark Silvestre. 

Spoly takes on En Fuego at 4:30 p.m.

In the latter’s last match, Manila Stars defeated them, 5-2.

Middle Beast faces Garelli United at 5:30 p.m. while Manhur Fatima and the Manila Stars collide in the nightcap at 8:30 p.m.

Over in the women’s Division 1, defending champions Kaya, who defeated Manila Nomads in their opener, 4-2, will battle Payatas FC at 5:30 p.m. 

It’s Manila Digger versus Azzurri Verde at 4:30 p.m. while Azzurri SCC locks horns with Manila Nomads Braves at 5:30 p.m. 

Manila Nomads face off with Maharlika Manila at 6:30 p.m.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clarkson, who dazzled with a 27-point outing in his first game back with Gilas since 2018, said there were opportunities late...
Sports
fbtw
Errors stymie Nationals&rsquo; bid for redemption

Errors stymie Nationals’ bid for redemption

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Fil-Am NBA star Jordan Clarkson sees a lot of promise for Gilas Pilipinas after joining the Nationals in battle for the first...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen buck foul trouble to deny Tropang Giga, lead 2-1 in PBA Finals

Beermen buck foul trouble to deny Tropang Giga, lead 2-1 in PBA Finals

By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Fajardo, who was the go-to scorer for the Beermen all game long, finished with 27 points and 27 rebounds to make up for CJ...
Sports
fbtw

Gilas boys get crack at fifth spot

By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Gilas Pilipinas U18 reasserted mastery of Chinese Taipei, 72-67, and boosted its bid for a consolation fifth place finish in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship yesterday at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Tehran,...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap switched gears and joined the US Navy.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won't 'worry' over grid penalty

Verstappen sets Belgian GP pace and won't 'worry' over grid penalty

2 minutes ago
Red Bull's world champion and series leader clocked a best lap in one minute and 45.507 seconds to outpace title rival Charles...
Sports
fbtw
SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

SMB's June Mar Fajardo brushes off 20-20 game, physicality in chase for PBA title

By Luisa Morales | 33 minutes ago
Finishing with 27 points and 27 rebounds, Fajardo was the key factor to SMB's 108-100 overtime win over TNT. 
Sports
fbtw
Pacio vs Brooks confirmed for ONE Championship's return to Manila

Pacio vs Brooks confirmed for ONE Championship's return to Manila

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
During ONE 160: Ok vs Lee II, the Singapore promotion publicly announced the fight set to headline its return to the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Obiena grabs bronze in Lausanne

Obiena grabs bronze in Lausanne

By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
EJ Obiena of the Philippines soared to a podium finish in the Athletissima in Lausanne, Switzerland yesterday, an event Armand...
Sports
fbtw
Beermen surge ahead

Beermen surge ahead

By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Banking on an array of heroes led by June Mar Fajardo, San Miguel Beer outlasted TNT in overtime, 108-100, to take command...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with