Pacio vs Brooks confirmed for ONE Championship's return to Manila

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 27, 2022 | 9:37am
Joshua Pacio (L) and Jarred Brooks
FILE / ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Joshua Pacio's latest title defense against American Jarred Brooks has finally been rescheduled by ONE Championship as the battle for the strawweight strap was confirmed on Friday.

During ONE 160: Ok vs Lee II, the Singapore promotion publicly announced the fight set to headline its return to the Philippines since the pandemic in December.

Pacio vs Brooks will headline ONE 164 on December 3 and will be the first ONE Championship event in the country since January 2020.

The Team Lakay stalwart, who remains as the only reigning Filipino champion in ONE, was supposed to face Brooks in June but the bout was rescheduled due to conflicts.

Both Pacio and Brooks have already been trading jabs even before the schedule change which will make things interesting for Filipino fans at the end of the year.

Nissi Icasiano of the IB Times reported the development first early on Friday.

Coincidentally, ONE Championship's last event in the Philippines, ONE: Fire & Fury, saw Pacio defend his strawweight belt against Alex Silva in the main event.

Since then, Pacio has defended his belt once more against Yosuke Saruta in ONE: Revolution in September 2021.

The Filipino fighter has made three successful title defenses in ONE Championship so far and aims to make it four against Brooks.

Brooks is on a tear in ONE Championship as he's won his first three bouts, including his debut against Pacio's stablemate Lito Adiwang in ONE: NextGen III last October 2021.

His most recent win was against fellow contender Bokang Masunyane in ONE: 156 last April which earned him the right to face Pacio.

Latest
