Gilas U18 averts meltdown vs Chinese Taipei in classification game

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 5:02pm
Mason Amos
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines – The Gilas Pilipinas U18 squad staved off a furious rally by Chinese Taipei to win 72-67 and move on to the fifth-sixth classification game in the FIBA U18 Asian Championship at the Azadi Basketball Hall in Iran on Friday.

After leading by as much as 13, 70-57, with 3:16 left, the Gilas boys fell flat on their face as they committed multiple turnovers to get the Taiwanese back in the game.

While Chinese Taipei was within five with 26 seconds remaining off of a Chun Yen Kuo layup, their shooting went cold as the Philippines escaped with the win.

The Gilas youth had a whopping 27 turnovers in a game that saw them wrest control with a 23-8 second quarter after trailing at the end of the opening period.

Mason Amos top-scored anew for the Philippines with 21 points. He also had six rebounds and three assists.

Earl Jared Abadam and Jared Bahay added 14 markers each.

Wei Chieh Yeh paced Chinese Taipei with 17 points.

Gilas U18 thus faces the winner between the classification game between Iran and Qatar for a fifth place finish on Sunday.

