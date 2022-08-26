Chavit denies telling Pacquiao to settle Paradigm lawsuit first before fighting

MANILA, Philippines – Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis “Chavit” Singson shot down reports claiming he’s urging boxing icon Manny Pacquiao to settle a pending lawsuit against him in the United States before deciding on figuring in exhibition bouts.

“I never said that,” said Singson, referring to a story ran by Philstar.com saying he’s encouraging Pacquiao to first deal with the lawsuit filed by Paradigm Sports Management (PSM) before thinking about returning to boxing ring again.

The same story had also been posted by other online publications, and Philstar.com even obtained a voice recording of someone sounding to be Singson talking about the need for Pacquiao to settle matters with Paradigm.

But the politician-businessman maintains he was misquoted in the recording, insisting he never made such statements.

“I categorically deny that,” added Singson.

Pacquiao was sued by PSM of CEO Audie Attar before the Superior Court of California for alleged breach of contract last year. PSM is seeking to recover $3.3 million it claims it paid Pacquiao in advance for a fight PSM is eyeing for the boxer.

The case is ongoing in California.

A press release sent out by his camp said Pacquiao “has expressed sadness and concern over the erroneous and malicious news articles which came out of different publications recently maligning his person.”

The boxing legend, who claimed to be “dismayed and shocked over the new developments,” has signed on to fight Korean YouTuber DK Yoo in an exhibition bout set in December, the proceeds of which would go to charity.

Pacquiao added that he and Singson, with whom he’s had a misunderstanding, recently met when the latter visited him at his mansion in Forbes, Makati. There, Pacquiao said they have settled their differences, and that the Paradigm lawsuit was never even brought up.

“That topic never came out in the meeting. We had a sumptuous dinner and everything appeared to have gone back to normal. We decided to bury the hatchet, so to speak, and everybody was all smiles,” said Pacquiao.

“I can’t make any comments on the case filed in the US regarding Paradigm because it is sub judice, meaning, any comments I make might affect my separate claims,” he continued.

Pacquiao then accused his former associate Jayke Joson as the one behind “the creation of the Pacquiao-Singson rift story”.

“It has been no secret that between his former friendship with Pacquiao, Joson chose to side with Paradigm and went on a rampage, issuing press releases in the past,” said the former senator's camp.