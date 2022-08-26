^

Sports

Yuka rebounds; Visa woes keep Bianca out of play

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 12:15pm
Yuka rebounds; Visa woes keep Bianca out of play
Yuka Saso and Bianca Pagdanganan

MANILA, Philippines – Yuka Saso found her range and rhythm late but just in time to check what would’ve been an awful start in the CP Women’s Open paced by South African Paula Reto’s record 62 in Ottawa, Canada Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Fumbling with a double-bogey on No. 13 and a bogey on the third, Saso looked headed for another disastrous start but worked her way back with four straight birdies from No. 4 to save a 70 at the par-71 Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club. Her rally, however, could only put her at joint 70th, the projected cutoff score in the $2.35 million event.

But while the former US Women’s Open champion lived to fight another day, ICTSI teammate Bianca Pagdanganan missed the chance to compete altogether as she pulled out of the top LPGA event due to a delay in the release of her Canadian visa.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for the power-hitting Pagdanganan, who had prepared hard for the resumption of her LPGA campaign following a string of so-so finishes, including a missed cut stint in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational last month.

Saso is also out to break a long slump but the Japanese seemed headed for another day-long struggle after dropping two strokes on the par-3 13th and bogeying the par-4 No. 3.

But she hit a couple of solid shots and birdied No. 4 then struck another superb tee-shot to gain another stroke on the next, also a par-3. She dominated the par-5 sixth and birdied the next to complete her birdie-binge.

Saso hit just eight fairways and missed eight greens but finished with 26 putts, spiked by her late birdie-burst.

Reto, meanwhile, sizzled from start to finish, shooting nine birdies while rescuing a couple of pars to preserve a solid 62, setting the course record by besting Brooke Henderson’s 63 posted in 2017.

That netted her a two-shot lead over Korean Narin An, who carded a 64, while Americans Emma Tally, Robynn Ree and Lilia Vu matched 65s and 10 others produced 66s, nicing Thai ace Atthaya Thitikul and Japanese Nasa Hataoka.

The other fancied bets also stayed in early contention, including Nelly Korda and Danielle Kang and former world No. 1 Sung Hyun Park, who led the 67s scorers, while current No. 1 Jin Young Ko fired a 69 for joint 30th.

World No. 2 Minjee Lee, however, withdrew halfway through due to illness.

