^

Sports

Azkals Development Team's Mateo Alegre sees action for Sporting Club Madrid

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 12:04pm
Azkals Development Team's Mateo Alegre sees action for Sporting Club Madrid
The 23-year old footballer is now in Spain playing for Sporting Club Madrid.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a longshot dream, but Mateo Alegre is right where he needs to be.

The 23-year old footballer is now in Spain playing for Sporting Club Madrid. While the club isn’t professional in nature, it is a feeder program for the squads in the upper tiers of the Spanish football pyramid.

The youthful Alegre just placed himself on the path of playing international football. 

“When I was with the Azkals Development Team, I noticed how the foreign-born players had a better understanding of the game aside from their better skill set, and I wanted to learn that for myself abroad while I am still young and can,” revealed Alegre of the plan that led him to try his luck in Europe.

The culture shock the lad felt is an understatement. 

“You hear stories about how football is a religion in other countries,” recounted Alegre. “Now, I get to see and experience it first-hand. I go to the park, there are kids, girls, and even senior citizens playing football. I see 60-year olds making accurate forty-fifty yard passes and playing with unbelievable technique. The atmosphere is inspiring.”

While most of his teammates are Spanish, there is a small contingent from the United States and Asia. Thus it helps in the bonding process and getting by on a day-to-day basis.

“This is literally living and breathing football,” remarked the defender. 

Sporting Club Madrid was founded by one of the directors of Real Madrid Academy. Here, they bring talents from all over Spain as well as from abroad and settle into Spanish football. They train and produce players so they can send them to the higher divisions.

“Even if it is in the lower division, there is a degree of professionalism that is even different from the clubs back home,” bared Alegre. “The medical alone is one. You go through an entire battery of tests — like an executive check-up — before you are cleared to play.”

The program is meticulously planned, executed and monitored. The use of video is extensive in helping the players improve their game. 

“The first step is to get my foot in the door,” said Alegre. “Now, the hard part comes… I have to train the hardest I have done and play the best I ever have. And hopefully, they can help me get signed by clubs in the higher division.”

“There is no guarantee that a big team will get me, but at least I am living out a dream and giving it a try. The worst is, I don’t try at all.”

AZKALS

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Seasoned Philippine spikers dominate Koreans to seal AVC Cup quarterfinals spot

Seasoned Philippine spikers dominate Koreans to seal AVC Cup quarterfinals spot

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Finishing pool play with a 2-2 slate, the Filipina spikers will face Thailand in the next round on Saturday.
Sports
fbtw
Gilas youth battles Taipei in classification play

Gilas youth battles Taipei in classification play

By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
After a quarterfinal exit, Gilas Pilipinas U18 shoots for the next best thing when it takes on Chinese Taipei anew in a classification...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas teammates urged to match Jordan Clarkson's play

Gilas teammates urged to match Jordan Clarkson's play

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Going up against Lebanon in the first of two games for the window, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio...
Sports
fbtw
Philippine Belles blast Koreans, enter quarters

Philippine Belles blast Koreans, enter quarters

By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippines routed a young, untested South Korea, 25-18, 25-13, 25-17, last night to march into the quarterfinals of the...
Sports
fbtw
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

2 days ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Yuka rebounds; Visa woes keep Bianca out of play

Yuka rebounds; Visa woes keep Bianca out of play

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Yuka Saso found her range and rhythm late but just in time to check what would’ve been an awful start in the CP Women’s...
Sports
fbtw
George Foreman sued for alleged sexual assault

George Foreman sued for alleged sexual assault

1 hour ago
Former world heavyweight champion George Foreman was accused of sexual assault in the 1970s by two women who were teenagers,...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays flounder on wobbly finishes in Women's World Amateur Golf Team Championship

Pinays flounder on wobbly finishes in Women's World Amateur Golf Team Championship

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Mikha Fortuna blew a gutsy frontside rebound with a horrendous slide at the finish, limping with a four-over 75 as the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
San Mateo, Makati stay unscathed in Ball Hoops cagefest

San Mateo, Makati stay unscathed in Ball Hoops cagefest

1 hour ago
MPAMS-San Mateo and University of Makati stayed unbeaten in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open tournament after hurdling...
Sports
fbtw
FIBA World Cup ambassador Gary David says '13-'14 squad is 'best Gilas'

FIBA World Cup ambassador Gary David says '13-'14 squad is 'best Gilas'

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
David, a two-time gold medalist with Gilas Pilipinas, raved about the group of cagers that made up the squad — which...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with