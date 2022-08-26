Azkals Development Team's Mateo Alegre sees action for Sporting Club Madrid

The 23-year old footballer is now in Spain playing for Sporting Club Madrid.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s a longshot dream, but Mateo Alegre is right where he needs to be.

The 23-year old footballer is now in Spain playing for Sporting Club Madrid. While the club isn’t professional in nature, it is a feeder program for the squads in the upper tiers of the Spanish football pyramid.

The youthful Alegre just placed himself on the path of playing international football.

“When I was with the Azkals Development Team, I noticed how the foreign-born players had a better understanding of the game aside from their better skill set, and I wanted to learn that for myself abroad while I am still young and can,” revealed Alegre of the plan that led him to try his luck in Europe.

The culture shock the lad felt is an understatement.

“You hear stories about how football is a religion in other countries,” recounted Alegre. “Now, I get to see and experience it first-hand. I go to the park, there are kids, girls, and even senior citizens playing football. I see 60-year olds making accurate forty-fifty yard passes and playing with unbelievable technique. The atmosphere is inspiring.”

While most of his teammates are Spanish, there is a small contingent from the United States and Asia. Thus it helps in the bonding process and getting by on a day-to-day basis.

“This is literally living and breathing football,” remarked the defender.

Sporting Club Madrid was founded by one of the directors of Real Madrid Academy. Here, they bring talents from all over Spain as well as from abroad and settle into Spanish football. They train and produce players so they can send them to the higher divisions.

“Even if it is in the lower division, there is a degree of professionalism that is even different from the clubs back home,” bared Alegre. “The medical alone is one. You go through an entire battery of tests — like an executive check-up — before you are cleared to play.”

The program is meticulously planned, executed and monitored. The use of video is extensive in helping the players improve their game.

“The first step is to get my foot in the door,” said Alegre. “Now, the hard part comes… I have to train the hardest I have done and play the best I ever have. And hopefully, they can help me get signed by clubs in the higher division.”

“There is no guarantee that a big team will get me, but at least I am living out a dream and giving it a try. The worst is, I don’t try at all.”