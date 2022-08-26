Pinays flounder on wobbly finishes in Women's World Amateur Golf Team Championship

MANILA, Philippines – Mikha Fortuna blew a gutsy frontside rebound with a horrendous slide at the finish, limping with a four-over 75 as the Philippines skidded to joint 26th with a 153 halfway through the Women’s World Amateur Golf Team Championship now led by Sweden in France Wednesday.

The Filipina bets held their ground in the first round and pooled a 144 in the morning wave at the par-72 Le Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretéche course Wednesday but wavered in a switch of courses and tee-times, finding the par-71 Le Golf National a lot tougher and hobbling with an 11-over card.

Mafy Singson’s 78 counted for the team after failing to score with a 77 at Saint-Nom-la-Bretéche as Lois Kaye Go shot herself in the foot with an 82 marred by a triple bogey on No. 18.

Fortuna, impressive with a one-under 71 in the opening day, also dropped three strokes on the daunting closing hole of Le Golf National for a backside 40, putting to naught a gallant effort at the front that saw her close out with back-to-back birdies to save a one-under 35.

But the Univ. of Oklahoma standout bogeyed the 10th, muffed a couple of chances in the next six holes before yielding another stroke on No. 17.

With a 297 aggregate, the Philippines tumbled from joint 11th to a share of 26th, 20 strokes behind Sweden, which leaned on Ingrid Lindblad’s 66 and Meja Ortengren’s 68, also at Le Golf National, to wrest control of the 56-team field at nine-under 277.

That was two shots clear of Germany, which assembled a 141 at LGN, to tie the United States at seven-under 279 after the defending champions carded a 142 at Saint-Nom-la-Bretéche.

Counting her 69 at Saint-Nom-la-Bretéche, Ortengren also grabbed the individual lead at 137, one stroke ahead of Taiwan’s Hsin-Chun Liao, who carded a second straight 69, while Lindblad, the world No. 2, pooled a 140 for joint third with three others.

Fortuna’s 75 likewise dropped her from a share of 11th to joint 36th at 146.

The Phl’s slide also enabled regional rival Thailand to get past it as the latter totaled a 296 after a 150 at Saint-Nom-la-Bretéche for a share of 24th.

Go, who counted for the team despite a 73 in the first round, fought back from a double bogey on No. 2 with two birdies against a bogey in the next five holes but gave up strokes on Nos. 7 and 8 then faded with back-to-back double bogeys from No. 15, a bogey on the 17th and a triple-bogey on the last.

Singson headed for another woeful round with five straight bogeys to close out her frontside stint. The ICTSI-backed shotmaker birdied the 11th but bogeyed three of the last five for that 78 that however counted for the team.