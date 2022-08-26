^

San Mateo, Makati stay unscathed in Ball Hoops cagefest

August 26, 2022 | 11:46am
MANILA, Philippines – MPAMS-San Mateo and University of Makati stayed unbeaten in the Ballout Hoops Luzon Challenge Open tournament after hurdling their respective rivals on Thursday at the University of Makati Gym.

The Saints of San Mateo walloped Calaguas Gems-Camarines Norte, 79-62, as Sean Manaug came away with a breakout performance in this tournament headed by commissioner Joe Lipa.

Manaug, a deadshot swingman, unloaded 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting from the field while veteran guard John Tayongtong added 12 markers on top of six rebounds.

Exequiel Biteng and Nichole Maulion chipped in 11 apiece and John Lloyd Mislang contributed 10 for San Mateo, which scored 20 points off turnovers from the total 15 committed by Camarines Norte.

By notching its third win in as many games, San Mateo has vaulted to solo lead of this tournament sponsored by One4BF, MDC, KalosPh, Chachago, Motolite, Details Avenue, Snazzy, MIghty Sports Apparel, Mt. Fuji Restaurant, Disenyo Footwear and Lana 300.

University of Makati picked up its second win in as many games, but its latest win had to come the hard way before carving out an 89-83 win over Philippine Navy-Go-For-Gold.

Kenz Diokno finished with a conference-high 30 points, while also dishing out six assists and stealing the ball four times.

Christian Jake Agoncillo added 17 points while Marvin Reforsado and John Nelo Santos added 10 apiece for the Herons, who scored 66 points from the paint, 40 more than their bigger rivals.

Philippine Navy absorbed its third win in as many games to drop at the cellar.

It was a tough win for University of Makati, which came back from a 21-point deficit, 47-26, at the half.

But the Herons outscored their rivals, 33-12, in the third as Diokno triggered a 12-2 run.

The Sea Lions turned the ball over 33 times and that resulted to 39 turnover points for the Herons.

KalosPh-Our Lady of Fatima got back on the winning track after outplaying ARS Warriors-Cavite, 80-73, to improve its win-loss record to 2-1.

