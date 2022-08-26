^

Clarkson rues missing shots in Gilas endgame vs Lebanon, vows bounce back against Saudi Arabia

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 9:39am
Jordan Clarkson
FIBA

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas guard Jordan Clarkson took some of the blame following a close 81-85 loss against Lebanon to open their campaign in the fourth window of the 2023 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers at the Nouhad Nawfal Sports Complex in Lebanon on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Clarkson, who dazzled with a 27-point outing in his first game back with Gilas since 2018, said there were opportunities late in the contest that he failed to convert on — leading to Gilas falling just short of the victory.

After the game, the Utah Jazz product lamented the missed chances.

"We had a chance to win the game. I missed some shots towards the end of the game and I feel like I usually make [those shots] as well, so just a tough one tonight," Clarkson said.

Clarkson had the chance to put Gilas up by a bucket and break a 78-all deadlock with a layup with 1:19 ticks left but it wouldn't fall for the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

The miss led to Wael Arakji getting fouled on the other end, canning two freebies to give Lebanon some breathing room.

That set up the stage for Arakji's dagger three that basically sealed the deal for the home team as they led by five, 83-78, with 18 seconds remaining.

But Clarkson isn't letting the unfortunate loss dim his hopes for the team as he sees them learning from Lebanon and pulling out all the stops against Saudi Arabia in Manila.

"We just got to take it on the head and get back to the drawing board and you know we going back to Manila. We got Saudi Arabia, so I'll be prepared and be prepared for that," said Clarkson, who'll be playing his first Gilas game in Philippine soil.

"We'll try to get a win at home," he said.

Clarkson and Gilas hope to bounce back on Monday, August 29, when they face Saudi Arabia at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.

