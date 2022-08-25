Superal gropes for form in Thai Mixed

MANILA, Philippines – Hopes turned into doubts as Princess Superal struggled with a mere two-point output under the Stableford scoring format and barely stayed just above the projected cutoff line in the fourth Thailand Mixed in Samut Prakan, Thailand Thursday.

Coming off a smashing victory in last week’s Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta, Superal found the Thana City Country Club a lot tougher than she had figured out during practice, hitting just two birdies while fumbling with the same number of bogeys to drop to joint 53rd after 18 holes of play.

A birdie is worth two points while a par none and bogey and double bogey are worth -1 and -2 points, respectively. An albatross (double eagle) is worth eight points while an eagle merits five points.

Wanich Petcharit wrested control with 12 points, one point ahead of Ekpharit Wu in the men’s side of the mixed event while Trichat Cheenglab emerged as the frontrunner in the women’s side with nine points for joint seventh overall.

Superal, 25, birdied Nos. 2 and 14 but the ICTSI-backed shotmaker yielded strokes on Nos. 6 and 16 while missing a couple of birdie chances to find herself way behind the early frontrunners.

The top 60 plus ties will advance to the last 36 holes of the THB3 million event which also offers a wildcard in the Women’s Australian Open in December for the top finisher in the distaff side provided she would finish among the Top 5 overall.