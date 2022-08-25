Go surges to joint lead as Mondilla stumbles in BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur tiff

MANILA, Philippines – Lloyd Go weathered an early mishap with a cluster of birdies then put on a searing backside finish to produce a seven-under 65 and grab a share of the lead. Meanwhile, frontrunner and compatriot Clyde Mondilla wavered with a 71 halfway through the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament ADT 2022 in Tangerang, Indonesia Thursday.

A closing eagle on the par-5 18th of Gunung Geulis’ East course capped a fiery five-under card in the last six holes fueled by a three-birdie string from No. 13, shoving Go, a former national champion back home, from joint 10th to the top of the leaderboard at 132 in this 10th leg of the Asian Development Tour.

Malaysian Paul San and local ace and last week’s Second Gunung Geulis Golf Invitational winner Chonlatiti Chuenboonngam matched Go’s 12-under output after 36 holes with 66 and 67, respectively, while Sam Gillis of the US fired a 66 for solo fourth at 133.

Mondilla, whose bogey-free 64 Wednesday sparked hopes for a great week for the former Philippine Open champion who tied for 34th last week, slipped to joint fifth at 135, blowing a solid two-under frontside card with two bogeys against a birdie in the last nine holes for a 34-37 and a 135 in a tie with Cory Crawford of Australia, India’s Kshitij Kaul and Thai Suttijet Kooratanapisan, who shot a 65, 66 and 69, respectively.

This marked the second time in the last two months that Go had shared or led a pro tournament. He took solo control in the second round of the Philippine Golf Tour leg at Eagle Ridge, shared it with two others in the third but faltered with a closing 76 and wound up ninth.

This time, however, the Cebuano ace is all primed to go all the way for a breakthrough on Asian Tour’s farm league.

He bucked a bogey on No. 4 with six birdies, including three straight from No. 13 then holed out with an eagle on the par-5 18th to turn in perhaps his lowest round in a young pro career.

But while Go pressed his bid for a breakthrough and Mondilla stayed in the hunt for the crown in a rare strong showing by the Filipino pros on the ADT, compatriot Fidel Concepcion floundered with a 75 after a 67 for a 144 and missed the cut by one.

James Ryan Lam did fight back with a 71 after a 73 and likewise failed to advance.

Mondilla sustained his fiery opening 64 with birdies on Nos. 4 and 6. But he missed to gain a stroke on the par-5 eighth, failed to get up-and-down on the par-3 11th and missed coming up with a follow-up to his second straight birdie on No. 13 with flubbed putts in the last five holes, including a par-bid on No. 17.

He tumbled from top to joint fifth, now three strokes off Go and company.

Over in Japan, Justin delos Santos shot three birdies each on both nines to negate a three-bogey mishap for a 69 and a share of 34th in a day of low scoring in the Sansan KBC Augusta Golf Tournament at the Keya Golf Club in Fukuoka Prefecture Thursday.

Taisei Shimizu fired eight birdies against a bogey as he took command with a 65, one shot ahead of Riki Kawamoto, Yuki Furukawa, Tatsunori Nukaga and Taiga Nagano and American Todd Baek, who all carded 66s, while 11 others, led by Zimbabwe’s Scott Vincent, put in similar 67s to make a crowded leaderboard in the Y100 million event.

Juvic Pagunsan barely survived a roller-coaster round that featured a double bogey and two bogeys against four birdies but his 72 dropped him to a share of 91st and in danger of missing the Japan Golf Tour cut for the second straight time following a failed bid in the Sega Sammy Cup in Hokkaido last week.

Delos Santos looked headed for a big start with three birdies against a bogey at the front but fumbled with two more bogeys against three birdies to settle for a 34-35, while Pagunsan, who tied for 20th in Japan PGA Championship three weeks ago, scrambled to recover from a double-bogey, bogey slide from No. 3, hitting four birdies against a bogey in a five-hole stretch from No. 6.