Quiambao aims for 5150 sweep in Penong's Davao

MANILA, Philippines – Bea Quiambao sets out for another crack at a 5150 crown, confident of emerging queen of Olympic triathlon distance racing for the second straight time in Penong’s 5150 Davao reeling off on September 4 in Tagum City, Davao del Norte.

Quiambao dominated the Sun Life 5150 Bohol last July, posting a 2:27:13 clocking to beat Moira Erediano and Karen Manayon for the 20-24 age category title on top of bagging the overall championship.

That makes the Next Step Tri spearhead the triathlete to beat in the upcoming event set over the Olympic distance of 1.5k swim, 40k bike and 10k run at The Wrec, Hijo Resort Davao. But Manayon is also all geared up for a shot at the title, also in the same age-group class and in the overall race, making their upcoming showdown a duel to watch.

Others tipped to contend are Sophia Muñoz, Ana Rica Palconit, Danica Rose Peligrino, Manuella Pamintuan, Claire Paner, Doneelyn Pe, Alyssa Rapliza, Anne Relova, Mariel Sacala, Marianne Santiago, Krista Sto. Domingo, Gertrude Tabiar, Jennylen Tan, Jeanina Tee and Miki Tirol.

At least 10 foreign entries, including two each from France and the United Kingdom, are also in the fold, all eager and ready to contend in various age-group classes and the overall championship in Penong's 5150 Davao, which finally gets into the organizing The IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.’s calendar of events after being postponed twice the past two years due to pandemic.

Bohol’s Jonathan Pagaura, on the other hand, looms as the top favorite in the men’s side of the short course race sponsored by Penong’s Barbecue Seafood and Grill, Powerball/Go for Gold, Davao del Norte, Hijo Resorts Davao and Tagum City.

Registration is ongoing until race week. For details, log on to penong’s.5150philippines.com or follow us on social media accounts: Penongs5150Davao with Hashtags (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter): #Penongs5150 and #5150Davao.

Other titles to be disputed in the event, backed by Lightwater, Finis, Rudy Project Sante (Barley), Manila Bulletin and Tempo as supporters, are the all-male and all-female relay and mixed relay and the Sunrise Sprint, featuring the 750m open-water swim, 20km bike and 5km run.

Next up for the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc. are the IronKids in Vermosa, Cavite and the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay, both in October, and the IRONMAN 70.3 in Puerto Princesa in November.