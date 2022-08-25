Gilas teammates urged to match Jordan Clarkson's play

MANILA, Philippines — It will be the rest of Gilas Pilipinas who will have to do the adjusting to play well with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson as they launch their campaign in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

Going up against Lebanon in the first of two games for the window, Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) President Al Panlilio said that it would not be Clarkson who would be tested in his first stint back with the Nationals, but rather the other way around.

Panlilio cited the caliber of Clarkson as a player, saying that the others must do their part to maximize the game offered by the former NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

"Well, you know, I don't know whether he has to prove himself because he's proving himself right? I mean, he's a sixth man in the NBA, he's done well," said Panlilio during the FIBA World Cup One Year To Go Media Conference on Thursday.

"I think it's more of a team game, if we can elevate I guess the performance," he added.

Still, Panlilio said that the federation remains open to other options in naturalizing players, while still keeping Ateneo's Ange Kouame around as well.

"We're also looking at others because Jordan will not be available for all windows. As you know, other countries have their own naturalized players and in fact, they get them naturalized easier, tayo it takes a bit of time. I'm asking for a list from the coaches, maybe two or three names, that we can work with Congress and Senate to naturalize and have a pool of options at least for the team. Of course, Ange Kouame is available also," said Panlilio.

But the basketball chief remained that being able to work with the NBA guard will still be the best outcome for the Philippines in the World Cup where the federation aims to send the best team possible.

"[I]t's that management of, Jordan, you know, amazing player, a great player, and if we can compliment him with the other players, and we can get that cohesion, that we are trying to achieve, then hands down it should be Jordan," he said of the naturalized player Gilas will be bringing to the World Cup next year.