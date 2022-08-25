Pagdanganan, Saso seek to break spell as CP Women's Open unwraps

MANILA, Philippines – Hard-pressed to snap out of a long slump, Bianca Pagdanganan needs to get the job done the hard way, drawing a late tee start in the star-studded CP Women’s Open, which gets going Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club in Canada.

Pagdanganan, whose immense power has made her one of the players to watch since breaking into the LPGA Tour in late 2020, has struggled since finishing third in the LPGA Drive On Championship two years ago, her joint 12th effort in the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in July 2021 proving her best in her last 15 tournaments marred by six missed cuts this year.

Still, the University of Arizona product, who tied for 22nd in the Founders Cup last May, is upbeat on her chances this week coming off a long break although she would only be teeing off when half of the 156-player field shall have finished play. Pagdanganan launches her drive at 1:59 p.m. at the backside with Italy’s Giulia Molinaro and German Caroline Masson.

And unless she comes up with a strong start in a late turn, Pagdanganan might yet find herself on the same side of the previous LPGA stories with a slew of aces all primed for the $2.35 million event, including defending champion and world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, three-time winner Lydia Ko, local ace and recent Evian Championship winner Brooke Henderson, former world No. 1 Nelly Korda and comebacking Danielle Kang.

Pagdanganan’s fellow ICTSI player Yuka Saso is also out to check her own skid that led to a 22-spot fall in the world rankings the last six months. The Japanese ace, whose game somewhat took a downswing since scoring a major breakthrough in the US Women’s Open last year, drew Thai Ariya Jutanugarn and American Andrea Lee in the 8:16 a.m. group on No. 10.

But the spotlight will be on Jin Young Ko, who will also start late at 1:15 p.m., also on No. 10, with Japanese Nasa Hataoka and Ally Ewing of the US. Lydia Ko, winner here in 2012, 2013 and 2015, also braces for an early showdown with 2018 champion Henderson and American Jennifer Kupcho at 1:04 p.m., also at the back. Meanwhile, Korda expects to get into the scoring act early at 7:54 a.m. on No. 1 in a marquee matchup with World No. 2 Minjee Lee and American Lexi Thompson.

Kang is also tipped to make an impact coming off a two-month layoff due to personal issues with the multi-titled campaigner slugging it out with two winners of this year's major championships — Korean In Gee Chun (Women’s PGA Championship) and South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai (AIG Women’s Open) at 8:05 a.m. on the first hole.

She would struggle for a best tied for 12th finish in the Honda LPGA Thailand last March but would fail to advance five times in her last eight tournaments, including three majors.

Consequently, she took a steady drop in the world rankings, falling from No. 7 in late February to a current No. 29 standing. She posted her best ranking at No. 5 last October.

But the ICTSI-backed ace sees a big bounce back this week at the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, an approximately six-hour drive to Ontario where she reigned as individual champion while powering the Philippines to the team crown in the World Junior Girls champion in 2016.

The par-72 layout of undulating terrain, tall pines and spruce trees is expected to challenge the best of the best in all four days, including world No. 1 Jin Young Ko, No. 2 Minjee Lee, No. 3 Nelly Korda and three-time winner world No. 4 Lydia Ko and the five others in the current Top 10 rankings.

They test the course in Tuesday’s pro-am with Ko, the 2019 champion, starting at 8:30 a.m., Lee at 9:20 a.m., Korda at 7:40 a.m., Ko at 7:50 a.m. and Saso at 10:15 a.m., all on No. 1.

Bianca Pagdanganan, the lone Filipina in the fold, is one of the 24 alternates with the power-hitting campaigner likewise eager to launch her bid in the tournament proper following a series of so-so finishes with a tied 22nd effort in the Cognizant Founders Cup in May proving her best in 12 tournaments, marred by six missed cuts.

The upcoming $2.35 million event, whose origins date back to 1973 when it was then known as the du Maurier Classic, marks the host country’s national championship’s return to the LPGA Tour schedule for the first time since 2019 due to pandemic.

Jin Young Ko beat local ace Brooke Henderson by five at Magna Golf Club but the latter’s return as a recently crowned two-time major champion (Evian Championship) further generated interest while sparking hospitality sellouts throughout the Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club.

The LPGA’s trip to North American is the first of an eight-week grind marking the final stretch of the 2022 season, making each battle crucial for the contenders’ respective bids for top honors.