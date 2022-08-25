^

Roosevelt Adams cut as Gilas names 12-man roster vs Lebanon

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
August 25, 2022 | 11:52am
Roosevelt Adams cut as Gilas names 12-man roster vs Lebanon
Top, from left: Roosevelt Adams, Japeth Aguilar, Jordan Clarkson, Jamie Malonzo; middle, from left: Chris Newsome, Calvin Oftana, Ray Parks Jr., Dwight Ramos, Kiefer Ravena; bottom, from left; Thirdy Ravena, Kai Sotto, Carl Tamayo, Scottie Thompson.
MANILA, Philippines — FIBA released the 12-man lineup for Gilas Pilipinas for their FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers game against Lebanon on Thursday (early Friday morning, Manila time).

The federation posted on Thursday morning the roster led by NBA guard Jordan Clarkson and 7’3” big man Kai Sotto.

PBA players Scottie Thompson, Japeth Aguilar, Jamie Malonzo, Calvin Oftana, and Chris Newsome also make the final cut.

Completing the team playing in Lebanon are B. League players Bobby Ray Parks, Dwight Ramos, and Thirdy and Kiefer Ravena, and UP standout Carl Tamayo.

Among the 13-man pool initially released by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), Roosevelt Adams was cut from the final list.

Gilas is eyeing to return to their winning ways after a sub-par showing in the FIBA Asia Cup in Indonesia.

