Philippines barges into AVC Cup win column with 4-set drubbing of Iran

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:38 p.m.) — The Philippines booked their first victory at the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women after besting Pool A foe Iran, 25-19, 25-22, 20-25, 25-14, at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig on Wednesday.

The national team, bannered by the Creamline Cool Smashers, thus boosted their quarterfinals bid as they improve their record to 1-2.

Despite a hiccup in Set 3, the Philippines managed to get the close out in the fourth frame to head into their final pool match against South Korea with a win.

In the opening set, Michele Gumabao fired an off-the-block hit to push the Philippines up by five, 21-16, late in the set. It was a 6-1 run for the home team.

Gumabao was also the one to convert for the Philippines to clinch the opening set, 25-19.

Come the second frame, it was a tighter affair as both teams were tied at 22-all. But a crucially timed service error from Iran kickstarted a 3-0 burst for the Filipinas punctuated by a Tots Carlos block to claim the 2-0 lead.

With their backs against the wall, Iran came out with renewed vigor in Set 3.

At the midway point of the set, the Iranians were up, 19-12, while a 4-0 burst from the Philippines managed to get the back into the frame and pump some life into the sweep, Iran was able to fend them off.

A successful challenge made by the referee at the end of the set gifted them the win and extended the match, 25-20.

But the Nationals would not make any mistake in the fourth set as they dominated from the get go.

Late in the game, the Philippines was up, 19-11, after a hit by Jema Galanza.

Galanza also converted on match point with a smart play, 25-14.

She finished with 21 points to lead the Philippines. Carlos and Gumabao added 14 and 13 markers, respectively.

Elahe Poor Saleh Shahdehsari paced Iran with 13 points.

Philippines head coach Sherwin Meneses said that the breakthrough victory was simply the result of their improvements match by match.

"Actually yung game ngayon, siguro nagcontinuous lang yung improvement every game kasi the first game, okay naman, maganda naman yung nilaro ng team, kahit di nakuha yung panalo, especially kahapon. So nadagdagan lang yung improvement today kaya siguro nakuha yung panalo," he said after the game.

The Philippines hopes to seal their spot in the next round with a win against South Korea on Thursday, 7 p.m., at the same venue.