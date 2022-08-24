^

Sports

Superal hopes to ride on AsPac success, launches drive in Thai Mixed

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 6:49pm
Superal hopes to ride on AsPac success, launches drive in Thai Mixed
Princess Superal
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal, fresh from her scintillating victory in the Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta last weekend, launches her drive for a second straight championship abroad in the fourth Thailand Mixed beginning Thursday in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

The 25-year-old ace drew local bet Chonlada Chayanun and Asian Tour campaigner Chapchai Nirat in the 12:25 p.m. group on No. 1 of the Thana City Country Club, which measures 6,281 off the women’s tee.

The THB3 million event will be disputed via the Stableford format where players score points based on the number of strokes taken on each hole where the ICTSI-backed Superal hopes to re-display the form that netted her a three-stroke victory over So Yeon Ryu of Korea and four ahead of world No. 4 Lydia Ko of New Zealand in the inaugural AsPac meet.

Aware of the depth of the competing field, Superal is focusing on the first two rounds to make the Top 60 plus ties cut. The winner will also earn a wildcard in the Women’s Australian Open in December provided she would finish among the Top 5 overall.

That should be a tough block to hurdle for the Filipina shotmaker with a slew of talented players also setting out for the top podium finishes in both sides, ensuring a fierce battle right from the opening drive.

Heading the local charge are Chanettee Wannasaen and Apichaya Yubol, winners of two of the first three Thailand Mixed, while the likes of Ornnicha Konsunthea, Saraporn Chamchoi, Aunchisa Utama, Yupaporn Kawinpakorn and Chommapat Pongthanarak are all coming into the event exuding confidence.

Superal is actually in for a grueling three-week campaign as she will next see action in the seventh SAT-TWT Open 2022 Road to World Ranking of the Thailand Women’s LPGA on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Kabin Buri Sport Club in Prachin Buri and the BGC Thailand LPGA Masters of the Thailand LPGA on Sept. 7-10 at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The 2014 US Girls’ Junior champion will also seek another crack at the lucrative LPGA of Japan Tour, hoping to stay in competitive level when she plays in the final stage of the Japan LPGA Qualifying School in Ibaraki in November.

Superal has flubbed two shots at the Thai LPGA title, losing to Utama in sudden death in the Singha-BGC fourth Thai LPGA Championship last May and blowing a final round lead in the Singha-BGC sixth Thai LPGA Championship, where she wound up at tied 15th instead on a woeful closing 78.

But she hopes to feed on her breakout performance in Jakarta where she humbled an elite AsPac field, including three major champions, to emerge the surprise winner with plenty to spare.

GOLF

PRINCESS SUPERAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

21 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap switched gears and joined the US Navy.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw

Pressure on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The pressure on Gilas to win or at least be competitive in battling Lebanon in Beirut tomorrow (9pm Lebanon time; 2am Friday Manila time) in the FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is nerve-wracking.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The AFF Women's Champions Philippine women's national football team returns to the pitch in September in an international...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Superal hopes to ride on AsPac success, launches drive in Thai Mixed

Superal hopes to ride on AsPac success, launches drive in Thai Mixed

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Princess Superal, fresh from her scintillating victory in the Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta last weekend, launches her drive...
Sports
fbtw
Solid 64 puts Mondilla in ADT golf command

Solid 64 puts Mondilla in ADT golf command

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Clyde Mondilla rode on a blistering closing backside start and fired a solid eight-under 64 as he grabbed a one-stroke lead...
Sports
fbtw
EcoOil-La Salle stays alive, forces Game 3 vs Marinerong Pilipino

EcoOil-La Salle stays alive, forces Game 3 vs Marinerong Pilipino

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle hung on to a 70-63 win over Marinerong Pilipino and forced a winner-take-all Game Three in the PBA D-League...
Sports
fbtw
With all the buzz, Tom Kim poised to go places with Presidents Cup the next stop

With all the buzz, Tom Kim poised to go places with Presidents Cup the next stop

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 3 hours ago
The Tom Kim Express finally ran out of steam after a whirlwind joy ride that lasted nearly two months and ending at his dream...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays take on Scots, Austrians in World Amateur opener

Pinays take on Scots, Austrians in World Amateur opener

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Mikha Fortuna slugs it out with Austria’s Isabella Holpfer and Scot Lorna McClymont, kicking off the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with