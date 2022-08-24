Superal hopes to ride on AsPac success, launches drive in Thai Mixed

MANILA, Philippines – Princess Superal, fresh from her scintillating victory in the Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta last weekend, launches her drive for a second straight championship abroad in the fourth Thailand Mixed beginning Thursday in Samut Prakan, Thailand.

The 25-year-old ace drew local bet Chonlada Chayanun and Asian Tour campaigner Chapchai Nirat in the 12:25 p.m. group on No. 1 of the Thana City Country Club, which measures 6,281 off the women’s tee.

The THB3 million event will be disputed via the Stableford format where players score points based on the number of strokes taken on each hole where the ICTSI-backed Superal hopes to re-display the form that netted her a three-stroke victory over So Yeon Ryu of Korea and four ahead of world No. 4 Lydia Ko of New Zealand in the inaugural AsPac meet.

Aware of the depth of the competing field, Superal is focusing on the first two rounds to make the Top 60 plus ties cut. The winner will also earn a wildcard in the Women’s Australian Open in December provided she would finish among the Top 5 overall.

That should be a tough block to hurdle for the Filipina shotmaker with a slew of talented players also setting out for the top podium finishes in both sides, ensuring a fierce battle right from the opening drive.

Heading the local charge are Chanettee Wannasaen and Apichaya Yubol, winners of two of the first three Thailand Mixed, while the likes of Ornnicha Konsunthea, Saraporn Chamchoi, Aunchisa Utama, Yupaporn Kawinpakorn and Chommapat Pongthanarak are all coming into the event exuding confidence.

Superal is actually in for a grueling three-week campaign as she will next see action in the seventh SAT-TWT Open 2022 Road to World Ranking of the Thailand Women’s LPGA on Aug. 31-Sept. 2 at Kabin Buri Sport Club in Prachin Buri and the BGC Thailand LPGA Masters of the Thailand LPGA on Sept. 7-10 at the Black Mountain Golf Club in Prachuap Khiri Khan.

The 2014 US Girls’ Junior champion will also seek another crack at the lucrative LPGA of Japan Tour, hoping to stay in competitive level when she plays in the final stage of the Japan LPGA Qualifying School in Ibaraki in November.

Superal has flubbed two shots at the Thai LPGA title, losing to Utama in sudden death in the Singha-BGC fourth Thai LPGA Championship last May and blowing a final round lead in the Singha-BGC sixth Thai LPGA Championship, where she wound up at tied 15th instead on a woeful closing 78.

But she hopes to feed on her breakout performance in Jakarta where she humbled an elite AsPac field, including three major champions, to emerge the surprise winner with plenty to spare.