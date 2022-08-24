Solid 64 puts Mondilla in ADT golf command

MANILA, Philippines – Clyde Mondilla rode on a blistering closing backside start and fired a solid eight-under 64 as he grabbed a one-stroke lead over Singapore’s Abdul Hadi at the start of the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament ADT 2022 in Tangerang, Indonesia Wednesday.

In a big bounce back from a joint 34th place finish in last week’s Second Gunung Geulis Golf Invitational at Gunung Geulis’s East layout, also in Indonesia, the multi-titled Philippine Golf Tour campaigner took just three holes at the back to figure out the Damai Indah Golf’s BSD course, birdying the par-5 13th then ramming in four-straight to get his title bid going.

The power-hitting ace from Bukidnon then snapped a four-par game at the front with three birdies in the last five to string a 33-31 and find himself the bewildered leader in the 72-hole, $110,000 (P6.2 million) championship serving as the fourth-to-last leg of the Asian Tour farm league this year.

Two other Filipino bets broke par with Fidel Concepcion and Lloyd Go, who tied for ninth last week, matching 69s for joint 19th. James Ryan Lam, however, fumbled with a 73.

Mondilla, a former Philippine Open champion, turned in back-to-back runner-up finishes in this year’s PGT at Luisita and Caliraya, including a playoff loss to Miguel Tabuena in Tarlac. He placed third at Splendido then skipped the Eagle Ridge stop to prepare for his ADT campaign.

But he struggled in Gunung Geulis in the first three rounds although his final day 68 augured well for his campaign this week, bucking the long 7,157 course with his power game and solid hybrid and iron shots.

After gaining a stroke on the 567-yard No. 13, he birdied the short 425-yard 15th, knocked down another feat on the 480-yard No. 16 and dominated the 394-yard 17th and the 536-yard closing hole.

He missed a couple of chances in the first few holes at the front but got his driving, irons and putting going again on Nos. 5, 7 and 8.

But a slew of others also sizzled in a low-scoring day with Hadi likewise flashing superb long game as he eagled No. 13 and birdied the three other par-5s for a 65, while Pisitchai Thippong and Chonlatit Chuenboonggam of Thailand, Singapore’s Koh Deng Shan, Kevin Akbar of Indonesia all fired 66s.