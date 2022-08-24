^

Sports

Solid 64 puts Mondilla in ADT golf command

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
August 24, 2022 | 6:45pm
Solid 64 puts Mondilla in ADT golf command
Clyde Mondilla

MANILA, Philippines – Clyde Mondilla rode on a blistering closing backside start and fired a solid eight-under 64 as he grabbed a one-stroke lead over Singapore’s Abdul Hadi at the start of the BNI Ciputra Golfpreneur Tournament ADT 2022 in Tangerang, Indonesia Wednesday.

In a big bounce back from a joint 34th place finish in last week’s Second Gunung Geulis Golf Invitational at Gunung Geulis’s East layout, also in Indonesia, the multi-titled Philippine Golf Tour campaigner took just three holes at the back to figure out the Damai Indah Golf’s BSD course, birdying the par-5 13th then ramming in four-straight to get his title bid going.

The power-hitting ace from Bukidnon then snapped a four-par game at the front with three birdies in the last five to string a 33-31 and find himself the bewildered leader in the 72-hole, $110,000 (P6.2 million) championship serving as the fourth-to-last leg of the Asian Tour farm league this year.

Two other Filipino bets broke par with Fidel Concepcion and Lloyd Go, who tied for ninth last week, matching 69s for joint 19th. James Ryan Lam, however, fumbled with a 73.

Mondilla, a former Philippine Open champion, turned in back-to-back runner-up finishes in this year’s PGT at Luisita and Caliraya, including a playoff loss to Miguel Tabuena in Tarlac. He placed third at Splendido then skipped the Eagle Ridge stop to prepare for his ADT campaign.

But he struggled in Gunung Geulis in the first three rounds although his final day 68 augured well for his campaign this week, bucking the long 7,157 course with his power game and solid hybrid and iron shots.

After gaining a stroke on the 567-yard No. 13, he birdied the short 425-yard 15th, knocked down another feat on the 480-yard No. 16 and dominated the 394-yard 17th and the 536-yard closing hole.

He missed a couple of chances in the first few holes at the front but got his driving, irons and putting going again on Nos. 5, 7 and 8.

But a slew of others also sizzled in a low-scoring day with Hadi likewise flashing superb long game as he eagled No. 13 and birdied the three other par-5s for a 65, while Pisitchai Thippong and Chonlatit Chuenboonggam of Thailand, Singapore’s Koh Deng Shan, Kevin Akbar of Indonesia all fired 66s.

CLYDE MONDILLA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

Settle Paradigm lawsuit before fighting again, Chavit tells Pacquiao

21 hours ago
Former Ilocos Sur Gov. Luis Crisologo “Chavit” Singson has advised former senator and boxing icon Manny Pacquiao...
Sports
fbtw
Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

Ex-Lyceum player and coach Jan Kevin Lacap finds new career with US Navy

By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
After giving most of his young life to the game of basketball, Jan Kevin Lacap switched gears and joined the US Navy.
Sports
fbtw
Sotto: We&rsquo;ll show how good we are

Sotto: We’ll show how good we are

By Olmin Leyba | 19 hours ago
Slotman Kai Sotto said hunger would be a major driving force for Gilas Pilipinas in the fourth window of the FIBA World Cup...
Sports
fbtw

Pressure on Gilas

By Joaquin M. Henson | 19 hours ago
The pressure on Gilas to win or at least be competitive in battling Lebanon in Beirut tomorrow (9pm Lebanon time; 2am Friday Manila time) in the FIBA World Cup Asia fourth qualifying window is nerve-wracking.
Sports
fbtw
Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

Filipinas to play international friendly vs New Zealand in World Cup build-up

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
The AFF Women's Champions Philippine women's national football team returns to the pitch in September in an international...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
Superal hopes to ride on AsPac success, launches drive in Thai Mixed

Superal hopes to ride on AsPac success, launches drive in Thai Mixed

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Princess Superal, fresh from her scintillating victory in the Asia Pacific Cup in Jakarta last weekend, launches her drive...
Sports
fbtw
EcoOil-La Salle stays alive, forces Game 3 vs Marinerong Pilipino

EcoOil-La Salle stays alive, forces Game 3 vs Marinerong Pilipino

By John Bryan Ulanday | 2 hours ago
EcoOil-La Salle hung on to a 70-63 win over Marinerong Pilipino and forced a winner-take-all Game Three in the PBA D-League...
Sports
fbtw
Gilas U18 yields to Lebanon, misses out on U19 World Cup berth

Gilas U18 yields to Lebanon, misses out on U19 World Cup berth

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Despite sweeping the group stage, the Gilas boys fell flat to begin their match against the Lebanese.
Sports
fbtw
With all the buzz, Tom Kim poised to go places with Presidents Cup the next stop

With all the buzz, Tom Kim poised to go places with Presidents Cup the next stop

By Chuah Choo Chiang | 3 hours ago
The Tom Kim Express finally ran out of steam after a whirlwind joy ride that lasted nearly two months and ending at his dream...
Sports
fbtw
Pinays take on Scots, Austrians in World Amateur opener

Pinays take on Scots, Austrians in World Amateur opener

By Jan Veran | 4 hours ago
Mikha Fortuna slugs it out with Austria’s Isabella Holpfer and Scot Lorna McClymont, kicking off the Philippines’...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with